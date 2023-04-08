The following area Orthodox churches have scheduled Holy Week and Easter services:

• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Holy Thursday, Service of the Passion Gospels, 7 p.m. April 13; Holy Friday, Great Vespers/Procession with Plascanica; Lamentations at the Tomb, 7 p.m. Friday; Holy Saturday, bringing in of Plascanica; Giving of New Light; Procession and Resurrection Gospel; Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon; blessing of Easter baskets, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15; Easter Sunday (Pascha), Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection; blessing of Easter baskets, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16; Bright Monday, Vespers of Pascha, 10 a.m. Monday, April 17.

