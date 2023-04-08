The following area Orthodox churches have scheduled Holy Week and Easter services:
• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, three miles west of Clymer off Route 286. Holy Thursday, Service of the Passion Gospels, 7 p.m. April 13; Holy Friday, Great Vespers/Procession with Plascanica; Lamentations at the Tomb, 7 p.m. Friday; Holy Saturday, bringing in of Plascanica; Giving of New Light; Procession and Resurrection Gospel; Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon; blessing of Easter baskets, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15; Easter Sunday (Pascha), Divine Liturgy of the Resurrection; blessing of Easter baskets, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16; Bright Monday, Vespers of Pascha, 10 a.m. Monday, April 17.
• St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Dixonville. Palm Sunday or the “Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem,” April 9, Divine Liturgy, 9:30 a.m. During Liturgy, pussy willows and palms will be blessed; Great Wednesday, 7 p.m. April 12, Holy Unction — The Anointing of the Sick; Great Thursday, April 13, 10 a.m., Liturgy of St. Basil the Great, 7:45 p.m., Reading of the Twelve Passion Gospels; Great and Holy Friday, 5:30 p.m. April 14, Vespers of the Passion and Procession with the Plaschanicia (burial shroud); Great Saturday, 8:30 p.m. April 15, Procession and the Matins of Resurrection, followed by the blessing of the baskets of Paschal foods; 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Pascha, Divine Liturgy for The Feast of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ; children’s Easter baskets will be blessed, and there will be an Easter egg hunt for the children; Easter/Bright Monday, April 17, 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy; St. Thomas Sunday, April 23, 9:30 a.m., Divine Liturgy. Fr. Ihor Protsak and the parishioners of St. John’s Church welcome the public to worship with them at any or all of these services.
• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Homer City. Saturday, 9 a.m., Divine Liturgy, Lazarus Saturday;
Sunday, 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy, Palm Sunday; Monday, 6 p.m., Bridegroom Matins; Wednesday, 7 p.m., Holy Unction service at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Johnstown; Thursday, April 13, 6 p.m., Reading of the 12 Passion Gospels, Good Friday Matins; Great and Holy Friday, April 14, 6 p.m., Great Vespers and the Procession of the Burial Shroud; Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m., Vesperal Liturgy, Great and Holy Saturday; Sunday, April 16, 9 a.m., Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods, Great and Holy Pascha.