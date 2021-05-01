The following churches have scheduled Orthodox Holy Week/Easter services:
• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church. 8 p.m. today, Holy Saturday: Bringing in of Plascanica; Giving of New Light; Procession and Resurrection Gospel; Matins of Pascha and Paschal Canon; blessing of Easter baskets; 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday (Pascha): Divine liturgy of the Resurrection; blessing of Easter baskets; 10 a.m. Bright Monday: Vespers of Pascha.
• St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 785 Blair Road, Black Lick. 2 p.m. today, Vesperal Liturgy of St. Basil; 8 a.m. Sunday, Resurrection Matins and Paschal Divine Liturgy; 9 a.m. Monday, Matins and Paschal Divine Liturgy.
• St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Dixonville. Today, the Vigil of Pascha — Christ’s descent into Hades, noon, Great Vespers with Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; services of Holy Pascha, 8 p.m., Nocturns followed by Resurrection Matins and blessing of baskets; Sunday, Holy Pascha — Resurrection of our Lord God and Savior, Jesus Christ, 10:45 a.m., Divine Liturgy of Pascha — blessing of baskets.
• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Homer City. 9 a.m. Sunday — Great and Holy Pascha, Resurrection Matins with Divine Liturgy and blessing of Paschal foods.