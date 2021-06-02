HOMER CITY — Three months after opening talks to tighten the local rules on open burning, Homer City borough council on Tuesday remained without a written proposal for changing a loosely-written ordinance already on the books.
Any changes now may come no sooner than August.
Driven by townspeople’s ongoing complaints of pyres of noxious materials that send foul smoke into their homes, council members came to consensus — as they did one month ago — that only backyard cookouts and campfires ought to be permitted.
That differs little from the existing ordinance that bans burning rubbish, treated wood, chemical-based materials and other trash. Current law sets no limits on when someone can set a fire.
In May, Mayor Arlene Wanatosky cast a tie-breaking vote to defeat a revision that would confine fires to Wednesdays and Saturdays and limit blazes to metal barrels. Council tasked the public safety committee to draft some language that borough attorney Michael Supinka said he would craft into an ordinance for adoption.
Committee chairman Joe Iezzi Sr. opened debate Tuesday when he requested an exception to allow propane gas, charcoal and wood-fired grills for cooking food. That reset the timeline on the changes to draft mode:
• Wording to permit social gather-’round-the-campfires is to be added.
• By consensus, council agreed that grills and campfires should be put out by 1 a.m.
• No starting time was set.
• Burning days weren’t designated.
• Noting that celebratory blazes such as those for Homer-Center football games or homecoming would be prohibited, council agreed to empower Wanatosky and Police Chief Anthony Jellison to grant special permission for fires as they see fit.
Supinka said he could present a proposal on July 6 for council to advertise for public review and vote on Aug. 3 to enact into law.
The changes didn’t vary much from the comments posted in an unofficial online survey that Wanatosky launched on the borough’s Facebook page.
She said opponents to burning cited the options for curbside trash pickup and for drop-off of recyclables at the county recycling center a few miles away, health hazards, the smell, the risk of wildlife taking harbor in wood piles and the risk of brush fires.
Some who support open burning, according to the mayor, said that their longtime status as taxpayers should entitle them to do what they want on their land, that they have no transportation to the recycling center, that some vegetation is best destroyed by burning or that limiting fires within sight of the Homer City Electric Generating Station is hypocritical.
Council’s consensus abided by recommendations of borough resident Joy Sasala, who asked council during the public comment period to prohibit burning of treated wood products.
“We all take pride in our community, and it’s awful just what we deal with from Center Township, where they border us; they burn three nights a week,” Sasala said. “Things just smolder burn. It’s awful. We have a lot of elderly people with lung conditions and they can’t deal with it.”
She asked, too, for strict enforcement.
Jellison has told council over the months that the police have had enforcement power but that residents have been unwilling to phone the police to report violations.
In other business, the council:
• Recognized Clark Bush, who recently completed his project to reach the Eagle rank in Boy Scouts of America.
Bush, a life resident of the borough, told council of his history in Scouting from first grade on through the coronavirus pandemic-hampered initiative to finish his Eagle project, and showed off one of the mementos of the occasion: a Pennsylvania state flag that flew over the capitol in Harrisburg and presented to him by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, to recognize his achievement.
Bush, a member of Christian Missionary & Alliance Church of Homer City, constructed signage on Hoodlebug Trail to direct people to the church and filled a ditch with culvert pipe and sandstone to provide an easier crossing for hikers and bikers to reach the church.
A senior at Homer-Center High School, Bush told council that he finished the work Aug. 8, unveiled the completed project Sept. 15 and was formally elevated to Eagle on Nov. 5, 2020.
• Authorized the street crew to post a “No outlet” sign on Ellsworth Avenue at the North Lincoln Street intersection to advise motorists that Ellsworth is a dead end, contrary to what GPS systems may be telling drivers.
Residents James Pettinati and Brian Clawson, fed up with lost motorists frequently turning around in Clawson’s driveway, sent a letter to ask for help.
• Heard Jellison’s report that the fundraising chicken barbecue dinner held May 22 at the Homer City fire station raised about $3,700 to cover expenses of K9 officer Thor.
“It was huge success … almost $700 more than last year,” Jellison said. “That’s outstanding support from the people of Indiana County coming out to support this asset to the county.”