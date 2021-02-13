Searching for glimmers of silver in the mud of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Indiana Area School District teachers looked to daily outdoor recess periods as a chance for students to get some sunshine and fresh air, and to shed their masks and get distanced for a few minutes.
The taste of normalcy was too brief, in the minds of teachers who saw the opportunity to keep youngsters outdoors for their class time as well as recess.
The brainchild of Ben Franklin School first-grade teacher Sean Moran, a formal outdoor classroom setup has been advanced to school administrators and gained the blessing of the school board this week with authorization for Principal Kelly Urbani to seek grant funds to make it a reality.
The outdoor classroom, in times of good weather, would provide respite from hot classrooms in September and May, and serve as a learning lab with raised gardens for growing flowers and plants, according to a PowerPoint presentation reviewed by the Academic and Extracurricular Committee.
School board members praised the concept with their vote Monday.
The design calls for logs for seating, carved wood for decorations or instructional tools, tables and chairs for a young people food court, ledges for books and space for teachers to give lessons on display panels.
Already, district Buildings & Grounds Coordinator Greg Trout provided mulch to designate “The Courtyard,” as teachers now call it.
The Ben Franklin staff estimated $2,500 to put the classroom together, including materials and equipment for installing a log arch as an entrance; paint, stain and treated lumber for the wood fixtures; top soil, gravel and more mulch for ground cover; plants and landscaping materials; and educational supplies such as thermometers and rain gauges for a weather station.
By their votes, school board members asked for more precise cost estimated and agreed to consider using district money to set up the outdoor classroom at Ben Franklin — and possibly the other five schools — if grant sources come up short.
In other business, the school board:
• Approved understandings with two main employee unions, Indiana Area Education Association and American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, and modified the Act 93 administrators and confidential employees’ compensation agreement, laying out the terms for workers to be given pay and credit toward retirement benefits for days of work that they miss because of the coronavirus pandemic, other than their personal sick days.
• Accepted the resignation of paraeducator Annie Boarts, of the East Pike Elementary School staff, effective immediately. Directors authorized the position to be advertised.
• Hired Julianne Opalka as a long-term substitute third-grade teacher for an additional classroom from Tuesday (Feb. 9) through the end of the school year at $247.93 a day.
• Authorized the administration to advertise for two senior high science teacher positions.
• Approved the Science of Engineering course and the Computer Aided Drafting and Design class at the senior high to count as alternative technical courses toward graduation science credit requirements.
• Approved Carrie Kinter and Megan Vallies as literacy grade-level lead reading specialists for the elementary schools.
• Granted a leave of absence for an unspecified employee from March 26 to June 3.
• Reported that the board has held more private talks with lawyer Ron Repak concerning court challenges to property reassessments that would result in losses of real estate tax revenue for the district.
Indiana Regional Medical Center, Ramada Inn, Super 8 and the Copper Beech Corporation that owns The Verge housing complex, have recently won reassessments, Repak said.
“Unfortunately for Indiana County, a lot of tax assessments are being filed,” he said.
A significant decline in values that are used to calculate tax rates could force the district to raise the millage rate simply to generate the same amount of tax revenue as in the past.
Repak also told the board that an early analysis of the state budget proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf calls for a flat subsidy rate of $9,500 per student attending cyber schools instead of public brick-and-mortar schools.
“We hear it every year,” Repak said. “But if that actually gets passed, it would really help the public school districts out significantly. I don’t know how much hope we have of that getting through, but it is a good proposal and it would help Indiana Area School District and many others.”
Repak said hope for school funding improvement may depend again on a perennial proposal to enact a severance tax on natural gas to help close a $300 million gap in the budget.
“That’s been put on the table almost yearly without being able to be approved.”