Amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an opioid epidemic also continues.
On Jan. 10, 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a statewide disaster declaration, saying it was aimed at enhancing the state’s response to heroin and opioid addiction, increasing access to treatment, and saving lives.
Wolf has renewed that declaration 14 times since then, with the latest renewal being announced on May 7.
Around the same time, it was reported by PublicSource, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit digital-first news organization, that 2020 was at least the second most deadly year for overdose deaths in Allegheny County.
Such does not appear to be the case next door, in area counties served by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said there was a decrease, from 40 in 2019 to 34 last year.
“We’re seeing more methamphetamine (overdoses),” Overman said. “There has been a combination of opioids and methamphetamines.”
Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers said there was an increase between 2019 (20 deaths) and 2020 (27).
Looking back at the preceding decade, Myers said, “The overwhelming majority were accidental overdoses. Some were suicidal overdoses.”
Both counties appear to be more on course for 2019 numbers this year. Myers reported 14 overdose deaths so far in 2021, while Overman said there were 11 confirmed so far this year and seven pending toxicology results.
Those numbers would have covered an entire year prior to 2015. Since then, numbers have risen in both counties.
Indiana County had 35 opioid deaths in 2015, 53 in 2016, 41 in 2017 and 23 in 2018, before rising to 40 in 2019.
Armstrong County had 29 in 2015, 39 in 2016, 31 in 2017 and 22 in 2018, then dropping to 20 in 2019.
Kami Anderson, executive director of Shelocta-based AICDAC, said more overdose cases have involved fentanyl-based heroin and said the user may not have been aware of the strength of the drug. She said fentanyl also has laced cocaine and methamphetamines.
The governor’s emergency declarations regarding opioids have coincided since March 17, 2020, with his statewide declarations regarding COVID-19, a series of restrictions that continued through May 18, when voters approved amendments to the state constitution restricting the governor’s emergency powers.
Last week, the governor signed legislation that extends emergency regulation suspensions under the COVID-19 emergency until Sept. 30, unless those suspensions are terminated beforehand.
No action has been announced regarding an end to the opioid declaration, which under the most recent proclamation would continue until Aug. 5.
Anderson said the prospect of an end to the opioid declaration has been brought up at board meetings but no clarification has been received from Harrisburg.
Efforts have been ongoing in the AICDAC coverage area to keep the number of overdoses under control, efforts that continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson attributed the decrease in fatal overdoses in Indiana County during the pandemic to the wide distribution of Narcan.
“As we saw an increase in nonfatal overdoses during the pandemic, often times attributed to using opioids, heroin, and fentanyl alone and the increased mental health issues, the commission continued their efforts to distribute Narcan,” Anderson said. “Narcan leave-behind programs were created with the local EMS services, such as Citizens’ Ambulance, Narcan was given to patients with opioid abuse disorders at (Indiana Regional Medical Center), and the treatment providers provided Narcan to their clients on an opt-out basis.”
She said AICDAC’s Indiana office in the Atrium provides Narcan to anyone walking into the office and requesting it, and a mail distribution program was started during the pandemic. She said there has been similar work done in Armstrong County, with ACMH Hospital as well as EMS units there, including Citizens’ in some areas.
On Monday, Anderson announced three upcoming Narcan drive-through distributions in the AICDAC counties:
• In Clarion County, June 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
• In Armstrong County, June 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sprankle’s Parking Lot in Leechburg.
• In Indiana County, June 30 or July 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Pavilion in the roundabout in downtown Blairsville. The specific date will be determined at Tuesday night’s (June 15) Blairsville Borough Council meeting.
“Narcan kits are distributed free of charge and confidentially to anyone requesting a kit,” the AICDAC director said.
Meanwhile, on the state level, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said Pennsylvania is one of four new states partnering with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending addiction, to develop and implement of the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS.
“ATLAS is going to be another tool for individuals and families to utilize to find treatment services for themselves or their loved ones,” Anderson said.
During a 12-month implementation period, DDAP said it will work with Shatterproof to customize and align ATLAS with ongoing initiatives in Pennsylvania. The project is part of DDAP’s 2020-2022 Strategic Plan goal to strengthen treatment systems by ensuring care is delivered using evidence-based best practices.
Anderson said she is unsure of Shatterproof’s ability to judge the quality of the treatment services through a software program without direct face to face interaction with the facility and their staff.
“The Commission’s case managers and certified recovery specialists in each county work with local and out of county treatment providers on a daily basis and are aware of each facility’s strengths and weaknesses,” the director said. “After an individual receives a screening and a level of care assessment at our offices, the case managers are very capable of matching an individual with the facility that will best serve their needs. And all of our services are free of charge.”