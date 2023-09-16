The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 is alerting motorists to upcoming night work with lane restrictions on South Seventh Street, Wayne Avenue and North Fourth Street in White Township and Indiana Borough.
Beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. and continuing nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-October, PennDOT officials said, motorists should be alert to lane restrictions and possible delays for milling and paving along South Seventh Street, Wayne Avenue and North Fourth Street from the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Wayne Avenue to the North Fourth Street/North Fifth Street Extension.
