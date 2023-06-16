BLAIRSVILLE — The owner of two former Blairsville school buildings has been identified as the man who died following a structural collapse that caused him and another man to plunge three stories from the roof of one of those buildings.
The Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Thursday that John William Plunkett, 63, died at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian of blunt force injuries to the head, trunk and lower extremities due to a fall through the roof of the former school building at 121 S. Walnut St.
The medical examiner’s office listed Plunkett as being a Blairsville resident, but a subsequent release from Blairsville Borough Police Department listed Plunkett as being from Colfax, N.C.
The medical examiner’s office said the manner of death was an accident, which occurred two hours earlier as Plunkett and another man were inspecting the roof of the dilapidated three-story building.
Sacco said the other man on the roof, Ryan Nupp, 27, of Latrobe, an independent contractor working with Plunkett, was still in stable condition at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
Meanwhile, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined local authorities in an investigation of that collapse, one that featured the use of drones provided by an Indiana County agency.
“We met with OSHA,” Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said, as he and other borough officials toured the former school site. “OSHA is also conducting an investigation.”
Sacco reiterated his commendation of all the emergency responders involved, especially the quick response of the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department, whose crews arrived as borough police Officer Dave Romagnoli had started to remove the debris under which Plunkett was found after his fall.
As is often the custom, Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were sent out simultaneously by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, which also dispatched Citizens’ Ambulance, a county structural Team 900 and volunteer firefighters from New Alexandria and Derry in Westmoreland County.
Sacco commended “all the emergency responders that responded to the scene ... for their quick response and professionalism.”
Meanwhile, ICEMA is serving another role in the investigation into the collapse.
“We also requested the assistance of the Indiana County Emergency Management Team 900 Drone Team, because of the structure, which is not considered safe at this time,” the Blairsville police chief said. “We had the drone team come down and they were able to take photographs from drones.”
That included being able to view through the windows of the school building. Those on the scene Wednesday afternoon could see the hole in the roof through a window on the upper floor of the building.
That unsafe nature also prompted authorities to request evacuation of residents in three houses along Short Street, near the 121 South Walnut Street building, until the borough’s structural engineer Michael G. Meyer was able to confirm that those homes were in no danger.
“One of the residents did evacuate,” Sacco said. “The other two decided to stay.”
For Sacco, the matter remains a death investigation. He referred other questions about the structural investigation to borough officials, who were contacted for comment Thursday afternoon.
Plunkett was only the latest owner of the building. Other reports indicated that Abraham Fellerbaum of Spring Valley, N.Y., was the owner, but Sacco said Fellerbaum had sold the building to Plunkett.
Indiana County tax records dating to 2013 showed another transaction of the building, from the estate of the late Hazel M. Reed to Marissa Singleton-Millar of Indiana. Borough officials have said the building has changed hands on several occasions since the old Blairsville-Saltsburg School District (now River Valley) no longer used it.
As for the other school building belonging to Plunkett, along North Walnut Street, efforts to restore it were profiled a year ago in an article by Chauncey Ross in The Indiana Gazette.
It detailed Plunkett’s work with Bob Reintgen, a retired Derry Area teacher who expressed a passion is bringing neglected old buildings back to life.
“Historic rehabilitation,” Reintgen puts it. “It’s about protecting the historical integrity of the building.”
Reintgen also has rehabilitated other buildings across a multi-county area.
“This building has great bones,” Plunkett said of the other school building.
He said some of the plaster surfaces had been torn out, leaving the superstructure exposed, but its steel girders were sound, its concrete walls were solid, he said.
