BLAIRSVILLE — The owner of two former Blairsville school buildings has been identified as the man who died following a structural collapse that caused him and another man to plunge three stories from the roof of one of those buildings.

The Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Thursday that John William Plunkett, 63, died at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian of blunt force injuries to the head, trunk and lower extremities due to a fall through the roof of the former school building at 121 S. Walnut St.