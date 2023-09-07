The Ox Hill Community Agricultural Fair is continuing through Saturday on its fairground along Mahoning Road in Home.
Gates are open today through Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., then from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 12:37 am
Each night area musicians have performed there, with Somebody to Love scheduled tonight at 7:30, 7 Mile Run scheduled Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Renegade Ridge Band Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Events for the remainder of this week also include Truck & Car Dirt Drag Racing tonight at 7, then Operation Game Theft Mobile Trailer Friday at 5 p.m. and ATV/UTV/Bide Dust & Dirt Drag Racing Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s events include an antique tractor pull and Brush Valley Antique Iron & Power Club Garden Tractor Pull is slated at 10 a.m., followed by the youth market livestock sale at 1 p.m. in the Youth Market Arena, then CS Pulling Promotions Truck and tractor Pull at 6 p.m.
Rides open at 6 p.m. on each of the days left for the fair.
An $8 general admission covers all rides, events and shows.
More details can be found at oxhillfair.com or the Ox Hill Community Agricultural Fair page on Facebook.
