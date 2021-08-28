The 86th Ox Hill Fair will return, after a missed year due to the pandemic, at its new location 1752 Mahoning Road, Home, beginning Sept. 5 and ending on Sept. 11.
This new location offers all of the same fun the fair has offered over its many years, but with a more level area and some more space for events and activities.
“The parking is much leveler, especially,” said fair board president Doug Marshall. “And it’s flatter in general, so we’ve got a nice level area for the carnival.”
Work is still ongoing to make sure everything is ready for the fair. Marshall said that workers are wrapping up construction on the exhibition building and are hoping to have a larger horse arena featured in time as well.
“We’ve also got a wider track,” he said. “We’ll be able to do two sleds at a time for pulls.”
Pulls are just some of the returning events to the fair this year.
Pulls include the Keystone mini-modified tractor/truck pull on Monday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.; antique tractor pulls on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.; and the Brush Valley Antique Iron & Power Club garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
There will also be 4x4 truck pulls at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.
This year more classes are being offered for those interested in participating in the pulls. Friday night will feature gas showroom, small block and big block, stock diesel and a truck tug-of-war.
Saturday’s classes include: high output, small block and big block, modified diesel, hot stock diesel and a big truck pull for stock semis and tri-axles.
In addition to adding truck pull classes, another automotive event was put on the schedule.
“We’ve added truck and car drag racing,” Marshall said.
“We’ve never done that before.”
The truck and car drag racing will take place on the track at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
ATV and UTV drag racing will also take place on the track at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Other events include the crowning of the 2021 Queen and Princess on the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5; a kids pedal pull on the track at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6; performances by the Marion Center Marching Band and groups at 6 p.m. on the track on Wednesday, Sept. 8; and a family fun corn hole tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Stage entertainment for the week includes the following performers, all scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.: Elvis impersonator Kelly Hylton on Monday; Anthony Frazier on Tuesday; the Long Road Home Band on Wednesday; Somebody to Love on Thursday; 7 Mile Run (sponsored by The Black Bull Saloon) on Friday; and Anything Goes ... Again on Saturday. Saturday will also feature a 6 p.m. performance by Tiffany Swanson.
A more detailed schedule, including livestock and exhibit entries and judging, can be found by visiting oxhillfair.com.
Admission cost for the fair is $5 for general admission and parking is free.
Marshall said that everyone is hoping that the first year at the new location goes well.
“We’ve had some challenges,” he said.
“The weather hasn’t cooperated at times and we didn’t get as many volunteers as I would have liked, but we’ve had a core group of about 10-12 of us out here working hard each weekend and in the evenings.
“And we wouldn’t even be this far without our businesses that have supported us. They’ve gone above and beyond.”
Marshall said that the fair will have a sign featuring the names of businesses and individuals who have contributed to getting the fair going at its new location.
“We can’t thank those who have believed in us from the very beginning enough,” he said.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”