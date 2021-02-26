To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
Officials with the Ox Hill Community Fair Association are asking for the public’s help with funding to purchase land that would be used as a new home for the annual Ox Hill Fair.
In December, board president Doug Marshall reported that the fair, held annually along Route 85 between Plumville and Home in the first week of September, was in danger of coming to an end after the board and landowner could not come to an agreement.
The board is searching for land to purchase for relocation, and there is a GoFundMe titled “Buying land for fair” with a goal of raising $150,000.
“Any donation will make an impact,” the account states, and organizers say “thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means a lot to us.”
PRIZE WINNERS
The United Way of Indiana County recently took to Facebook to randomly draw winners of prizes as it wrapped up its annual fundraising campaign. The winners were as follows: Matthew Cass, of Indiana, six-month family membership to the YMCA; Shirley Froggat, of Indiana, a basket donated by Lucy Rae; Doug Schwab, of Glenshaw, Yeti tumblers donated by Lowe’s; Patrick Butler, of Punxsutawney, an Amazon gift card; Sam Clark, of Indiana, Weber gas grill donated by Romeo’s Pizzeria; Cheryl Lutch, of Northern Cambria, a 55-inch TV donated by Reliant Holdings; Michelle Lettie, of Rural Valley, an overnight stay at Seven Springs Resort; and Kimberly Bendis, of Creekside, won the grand prize of a trip valued at $2,500 donated by Colonial Motor Mart and Mark Arbuckle Nissan.
The United Way, which is striving this year to raise at least $555,555, will officially wrap up the campaign March 4 at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony streamed live on Facebook, where the total amount raised during this year’s campaign will be revealed.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others during our recent relentless snowstorms:
Avonmore: Kevin Mallik
Center Township: Nick Yachup and Mike Zias, Tearing Run
Dilltown: Clint Elias and Mark Mack
Hillsdale: John Pittman; Tom Kochman (Churchill Road); John Tracker
Homer City: Jeanne Noga, Oakland Avenue; Greg Mitchell, East Church Street
Indiana/White Township: Dan Kuta, Jennifer Sutter, Paul Edmonds and Dane Rombaugh, Shelley Drive; Jason, Rebekah and Henry Rummel, Kathryn Street; Benjamin Walters, Woodland Road; Dave Rostis, Country Lane; Ken Caldwell and Rich Little, Woodland Road; Ken Robinson, South Seventh Street; John Buckshaw, School Street; PJ Belin, Gabriel Avenue; Dave Verheyen, Church and 15th streets
Saltsburg: John Wells
Shelocta: Kenny Drew
ON GRANT TOWNSHIP
Members of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County and anyone interested are invited to to view the film “Invisible Hands” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The film documents the seven-year-long fight that Grant Township citizens have had with the state General Energy Company and the EPA about the rights of nature.
The citizens’ group passed a ban on fracking waste injection wells, whereupon they were sued by the above two entities. The film shows how the community stood together to win the fight to protect their water and environment from being poisoned by toxic energy waste. Sadly, the fight is not over. The group is being sued again by the General Energy Co., which continues to want to be allowed to dump their waste in Grant Township.
There will be a question-and-answer period with Chad Nicholsen and Stacy Long the next evening at 7 p.m. Long is a board member of the Pennsylvania Community Rights Network along with Chad Nicholsen, who controls the grant money that enables the film be viewed at no cost.
If you would like to view the film and the Q-and-A, register with Dr. Susan Boser at sboser12@gmail.com. She will send the link and other necessary information.
TV TIME
The Renosky family’s trout club — Yellow Creek Trout Club in Brush Valley — will be on “Fly Rod Chronicles” with host Curtis Fleming.
This will be the second time the TV show has filmed an episode at the Renoskys’ property. The show will air on the Discovery Channel Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and on Dish Pursuit Channel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday morning. The show will feature Steven Renosky fishing with Fleming. You can watch part of it on Steven Renosky’s Facebook page and on the Yellow Creek Trout Club Instagram page.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in Indiana have been on the rise and are hovering near $3 per gallon. Statewide, the average price is $2.86, while nationally it is $2.38, according to www.gasbuddy.com. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes astronomer Galileo Galilei in advance of a full moon Saturday, saying, “It is a beautiful and delightful sight to behold the body of the Moon.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.