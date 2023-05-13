Two days after being confirmed unanimously as Pennsylvania’s 27th Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding made his first public appearance in Western Pennsylvania at the Mack Park Pavilion in White Township.
“Inside of this industry are some of the most important issues of our time,” Redding said during a Friday breakfast meeting hosted by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
Redding said it covered issues ranging from food insecurity to economic development, in a state where 18 percent of the gross state product goes toward food and agriculture, generating $132 billion in annual economic activity and affecting 590,000 jobs, half of them directly in agriculture, half in related fields.
“This is a business without walls, but very much a business,” Redding said.
The secretary also said Pennsylvania has more farmers under the age of 35 than any other state, and has preserved more than 600,000 acres of farmland over the past several decades.
Redding has been around for much of that effort, having also served as agriculture secretary under Govs. Ed Rendell and Tom Wolf, as well as current Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“We have amazing assets,” Redding said in the park that is central to the annual Indiana County Fair. “We have a legislature that gets it in so many ways.”
That includes Struzzi, whose exposure to farming dates back to his tenure as president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. In March as a House Appropriations Committee member, he grilled Redding during hearings on the 2023-24 state budget.
“(Struzzi) has been an enthusiastic supporter of farming,” said Christian Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries association, a Harrisburg-based entity which touts itself as Pennsylvania’s premier agribusiness association.
PennAg was a co-sponsor of the breakfast along with Seneca Resources, Energy Transfer, Starbucks and Lone Oak Farm.
Lone Oak operator Aaron Simpson of Marion Center, a member of the Indiana County Conservation District board of directors, catered the breakfast which, except for some of the fruit, was all from Indiana County, including the butter and maple syrup.
Redding also tackled matters ranging from the problems with the spotted lanternfly and chronic wasting disease that affects deer, from limits on milk prices to the state’s permitting process.
On Jan. 31, Shapiro signed an executive order to improve that process, beginning with a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online.
“We’ve got to make it as easy as possible for people to do the right thing,” Redding told the Mack Park Pavilion gathering.
Redding also observed an impact of climate change, saying “the birds are moving 2½ months early” than in the past.
Doug Beri, executive director of the Conservation District, also spoke at the breakfast about programs and grants that are available.
Redding has ties across the Keystone State, from the farm he and his wife Nina own and operate in Gettysburg, to his Penn State degrees and his tenure as dean of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at Delaware Valley University, to Nina Redding’s background as an Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus.
“IUP has a special place for us,” he told some 80 attendees at the two-hour event, who ranged from county and IUP officials to youth active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
Included were representatives of U.S. Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who was in Pittsburgh on Friday morning on business.
Redding noted that Thompson was the first U.S. House Agriculture Committee chairman from Pennsylvania since the Civil War.
At that time, the agriculture secretary said, two important things happened as President Abraham Lincoln also was waging that Civil War — the United States Department of Agriculture was established, as was the land grant system of state institutions of higher learning, which includes Penn State University.
