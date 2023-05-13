Redding addresses Ag Breakfast

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, who was confirmed to a new tenure in that post by the state Senate on Wednesday, addressed a first-time Ag Breakfast on Friday morning at the Mack Park Pavilion just over the Indiana Borough line in White Township.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Two days after being confirmed unanimously as Pennsylvania’s 27th Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding made his first public appearance in Western Pennsylvania at the Mack Park Pavilion in White Township.

“Inside of this industry are some of the most important issues of our time,” Redding said during a Friday breakfast meeting hosted by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.