Pennsylvania American Water, which locally serves Indiana and White Township, is donating $25,000 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for its Grow Share Thrive initiative.
Officials of PAW and the Duquesne-based regional food bank, whose 11-county coverage area includes Indiana County, said it is a campaign that will ensure a stronger and healthier community in southwest Pennsylvania where everyone has enough to eat.
“Through their generosity, we will be able to add an onsite food pantry to our facility in Duquesne, increase access to healthy food and connect people to critical programs, so they can thrive and lead healthy, active lives,” GPCFB President Lisa Scales said.
“We are extremely proud to provide this donation during this critical time as southwestern Pennsylvania communities recover from the pandemic,” PAW President Mike Doran said.
The Grow Share Thrive campaign extends the food bank’s network of partners to include organizations that can reach individuals who do not go to a traditional food pantry.
It also supports the construction of a new community pantry at the Food Bank’s headquarters in Duquesne, Allegheny County. The facility will provide training and connect those who need food to expand resources to help stabilize lives.