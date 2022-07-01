The so-called Mountain Ground near Roaring Spring will soon be under new ownership if a deal between the borough and the Pennsylvania Game Commission goes through.
But the sale isn’t being embraced by everyone, as the ground was donated to the borough by Roaring Spring founder Daniel M. Bare and many residents feel it should stay under local control.
On June 13, Roaring Spring Borough Council voted 5-2 to approve the land sale option.
The Game Commission is interested in the 1,367-acre plot in Taylor Township in part because the land is inhabited by the Indiana bat, an endangered species that has a “good breeding habitat” on the tract, Game Commission Southcentral Regional Director Michael Beahm said.
The $1.2 million sale is contingent on funds being raised by the Game Commission and the Western PA Conservancy, Borough Council President Rodney Green said.
The Game Commission has also been working with the state Fish and Boat Commission to secure funds for the purchase, Beahm noted.
“We are hoping to approve the sale by the end of the calendar year,” Green said.
Some residents said they plan to fight the sale and have taken to social media to voice their concerns, posting that there are other options available for the ground to remain a community asset.
This isn’t the first time the Mountain Ground has caused tensions between residents and council members.
In September 2021, council unanimously voted to revoke all permits for the land, disallow hunting for those who live outside of the borough and ban the use of ATVs on the property, according to Altoona Mirror reports.
Green cited “concerns over liability and recent alleged vandalism that occurred on the property” for the restrictions. During a phone interview for this article, Green said those measures were temporary until the council could “figure out what to do next.”
Mountain Ground to be a watershed
The Mountain Ground land was donated to the borough by Bare and was intended to act as a watershed, Green said, and for many years, it did have a water system and reservoir.
However, the borough can get its water from the spring it’s built around, Green said.
“We don’t really need the watershed or reservoirs,” he said. “They went out of commission in the early ’80s.”
The spring produces about 8 million gallons a day, while the borough uses less than 500,000, Green said.
The borough has been using the land as a revenue source for years, working with a forestry management company to sell the timber. Now the land is at a standstill as it can’t be cut for another 40 to 50 years, Green said.
“There is no more income from forestry,” he said.
Council has been looking at other ways to generate revenue from the land, Green said, including options such as solar and wind power.
“After a lot of research, it was decided it would be in the best interest to sell the ground if we thought we could get a fair price,” Green said.
When council first began discussions about selling the land, Green said members listened to what people had to say.
“People said they wouldn’t want it to be developed in any other way,” he said.
With the finalization of the sale, the land would become a game reserve and the Game Commission would receive the deed to the property, he said. By working with the Western PA Conservancy, the ground will be put into conservation in perpetuity with sustainable forestry practices. Not only will the sale generate revenue for the borough, Green said, but the borough will save money by not paying for insurance on the land.
Council and residents disagree over the sale
The planned Mountain Ground sale is controversial, and some upset Roaring Spring and Taylor Township residents took to social media to complain, saying it happened “under the radar.”
Lifelong Roaring Spring resident Troy Wright has spoken against the sale at previous Borough Council meetings, stating that game reserves are not open year-round to the public.
Game Commission rules and regulations against motorized vehicles, such as ATVs, would prevent his father, who is disabled, from hunting, he said.
“He can’t walk to go hunting or drag a deer any distance,” Wright said. “A lot of people depend on hunting to supplement food, especially now with rising inflation.”
Green said land will remain accessible for hunting “like any other state game land,” and that the Mountain Ground would be open to anyone with a license, which will increase the access.
For the upcoming hunting season, access is restricted to Roaring Spring and Taylor Township residents as the sale of the land is not yet final.
As for disabled hunters, Green said there have always been provisions for them.
“That’s true on any hunting land — if a person is not physically able to hunt in a state game land, there are provisions for them to hunt from a vehicle,” he said.
One of the major reasons Wright and others are against the sale is because they say it’s unethical, as Bare donated the land to the borough for the people of the town.
Wright said that many generations have made money off of the land’s timber sales and that it could still be a valuable water source. If it’s sold “we lose control,” he said, and the borough will never “gain another penny.”
He further stated that the Game Commission makes most of its money through timber sales, gas rights and mineral rights and called the sale a disservice to Roaring Spring residents.
“The commission is going to make money off it,” Wright said.
Selling price deemed too low
Wright also thought the $1.2 million price tag for the land was “extremely low.”
Circulating around social media was a post that echoed this sentiment, claiming that the borough had another offer of $2 million for the land and that the borough had recently clear-cut 200 acres out of its 1,400-acre plot and “received just shy of $1 million just from that small piece.”
Green disputed those claims, saying those rumors were not correct and that $1.2 million was actually higher than the land’s appraised value.
The borough said in a statement posted to the Roaring Spring Borough and Police Department Facebook page that the actual amount it received from the timber sale was $78,520.
“If you deduct the fees for our forest manager, we actually netted $68,872.60,” the statement read. “In fact, from 1998 through 2021, the total amount netted from timber sales was $741,581.65. Over a period of 24 years, the borough averaged just under $31,000 of revenue per year.”
Green said that revenue was used for borough purposes, expenditures, improvements and to help keep taxes down.
The money made from the sale of the Mountain Ground will be used similarly, he said.
“Our plan is to take that money and to put it into very safe and sound investments and to leave the principal there to generate interest,” Green said. “We’re not going to take that money and go out and spend it recklessly. We’re hoping to keep it as a reserve to generate interest and relieve tax burden.”
Wright said that he didn’t know where the urgency to sell the land was coming from and, if it is such a hot button issue, it should be put to a referendum — similar to when the borough decided on whether or not to sell alcohol.
Green stated that the referendum-style vote was required by the state liquor board and state code and that there are “very few instances where a referendum is mandated.”
“That’s why we have elected representatives, so we don’t have to have referendums on everything,” Green said.
However, Wright said that when the sale was discussed, the fire hall was filled with local people against it.
“If the people have spoken against the sale and none have spoken for it, why are the representatives leaning toward something the people don’t want,” Wright asked rhetorically.
Other ideas for the land put forward
During council’s May meeting, Wright offered suggestions on how to use the Mountain Ground instead of selling it.
One idea was for residents to lease the land from the borough and form a sportsman’s club, with the club taking financial and legal responsibility and giving all membership fees to the borough.
“They never even contacted me; they never even explored that,” Wright said. “The communication was poor between the borough and the people. They didn’t explore any options.”
Green said that while the council listened to the idea, the members didn’t give it any serious consideration because in their minds “the numbers just didn’t add up.”
“To have a sportsman’s club and the borough still own the property, we don’t know how we would cover liability for that,” Green said. “We actually investigated the lease option for other purposes, but leasing did not make sense for the borough.”
He said that the borough doesn’t have the manpower to police the grounds and with incidents of vandalism, stolen fuel and broken equipment, council felt that “in the long run (selling the land) makes more sense for the borough.”
When the suggestion was made to sell the land to Taylor Township, Green said the borough did not entertain the idea because the council assumed Taylor Township was not in a financial position to purchase the property.
“We feel like we’ve been very open and transparent throughout the entire process and we feel there has been more than enough time for public input,” Green said. “At some point we have to make a decision.”
However, Wright said that the community has suffered enough with the loss of the paper mill and the bottling plant “and now we’re just losing more.”
“We’re going to do everything we can to prevent the sale of this ground, whether it’s through legal or political means,” Wright said.