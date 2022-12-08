Pennsylvanians can now purchase 2023 dog licenses.
State law requires all dogs 3 months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year, no matter when the previous year’s tag was purchased. A $300 fine will be charged for dog owners who do not register their dogs.
An annual dog license is $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Individuals aged 65 or older or a person with a disability (must fill out an affidavit to prove disability) can purchase an annual dog license for $6.50 or a neutered/spayed dog license for $4.50. No one under the age of 18 can purchase a dog license.
Payment must be made at the time of purchase.
The Indiana County Treasurer’s Office accepts cash, check or card. Checks must be written to Kimberly McCullough, Indiana County treasurer. If you use a card, a $2 convenience fee per dog license will be assessed. Mailed applications are also accepted. Please send dog license applications, along with a stamped return envelope, to: Kimberly McCullough, Treasurer’s Office, Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Dogs must be either tattooed or micro-chipped for a lifetime license. A veterinarian must fill out the Permanent Identification Verification Form for microchipping. It must be returned to the treasurer’s office within 30 days along with your lifetime dog application. If people choose to have their dog tattooed, they must visit the courthouse prior to the dog’s tattooing appointment.
The Indiana County Treasurer’s Office will provide the number to be tattooed. After tattooing, the completed verification form (this is completed by the vet) must be returned to the Indiana County Treasurer’s Office and the treasurer will then issue the tag. Lifetime licenses can only be purchased in the Indiana County Treasurer’s Office or mailed to the aforementioned address.
People who have a mixed breed dog are asked to list what the dog looks like most and then include the word “mix.” For example, people who have a mixed breed dog, but it looks mostly like a beagle, write “Beagle Mix” in the dog breed section. The state will not allow solely “mixed” in the breed section for a license.
Dog license agents are available throughout the county as well. All agents charge a 50-cent fee. Please visit any of the following agents, to purchase a 2023 Indiana County Dog License:
Blairsville: Tails on the Town, 43 W. Market St.
Clymer: RC Indoor Archery Range, 675 Sherman St.
Homer City: Arone Lumber and Hardware, 275 Lucerne Road
Marion Center: Feed and Supply Center, 120 E. Park Ave.
Smicksburg: Byler’s Harness and Shoe Shop, 51 Rummel Road
Strongstown: Feed and Supply Center, 168 Tipperary Road, Northern Cambria
Uniontown: Kough Feed and Pro Hardware, 6532 Route 240 Highway, Cherry Tree
People who have any questions or concerns should contact the Indiana County Treasurer’s Office at (724) 465-3845 or visit www.indianacountypa.gov/ departments/treasurers- office/dog-license/.