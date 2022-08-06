Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced more than $384 million in grant money will be awarded to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the commonwealth.
River Valley School District and Indiana County Head Start were the only two entities in Indiana to receive the grants made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
River Valley was awarded $200,000 from the Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, and Indiana Head Start was awarded $745,767 from the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program grant.
This is the first time River Valley has applied for the grant, according to River Valley superintendent Philip Martell. The $200,000 will go toward adding two new classrooms to the Early Childhood Learning Academy, located in the former Saltsburg High School building, Martell said. This will increase the academy’s number of classrooms from one to three for the 2022-23 school year.
Martell said River Valley will continue applying for the Pre-K Counts grant annually to help develop the district’s Early Childhood Learning Academy.
“We plan on applying for it again next year and every year after that to continue to try and grow that program as more money becomes available,” Martell said. “At the end of the day, we want five to six classrooms.”
Martell said that River Valley applied for the grant on its own, avoiding administrative costs associated with having ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 apply on the district’s behalf. These cost savings will go right back into the program, according to Martell.
Indiana County Head Start, on the other hand, has annually received this grant for many years now, according to Head Start Executive Director Jessica Dinger.
“That’s a yearly grant,” Dinger said. “We received a small increase this year ... approximately $164,000 (more than) last year’s grant.”
Dinger said the HSSAP grant money will go toward costs associated with affording education and social services to children. The costs can range from teacher salaries to education material, transportation, mental health consultation and more. Dinger said this year’s increase in funding will help combat rising costs due to inflation.
“With inflation, I’m sure the cost of everything we buy will go up,” Dinger said, “so (the increased funding) will probably support that.”
The $745,767 in state-sponsored grant money will support 81 children affected by poverty.
“For Head Start services, for them to qualify, children need to be at or below 100 percent poverty level,” Dinger said. “We can only take a small percentage of children who are above the poverty level.”
Children can also qualify for Head Start services based on individual needs, according to Dinger.
Dinger said that Indiana Head Start receives federal funding, too, which supports an additional 239 children.