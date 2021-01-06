State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said the Pennsylvania Constitution is very clear about the state Senate’s ability to judge the qualifications of its members. And that would include the qualifications of the candidates for the 45th District seat covering parts of eastern Allegheny County and northwestern Westmoreland County.
The 45th borders on the 41st, which Pittman represents, covering all of Indiana and Armstrong counties as well as parts of Butler and Westmoreland.
“I believe that the election in the 45th District has been far from resolved,” Pittman said Tuesday. “It is very clear to me that there are 300-plus ballots that have been counted that, in my opinion, should not be counted.”
Those ballots are the difference between McKeesport Democrat James Brewster being seated for a third term and Lower Burrell Republican Nicole Ziccarelli taking his place. And that difference came to light Tuesday when the General Assembly convened to swear in new members, including Pittman, for a four-year term.
During the session, members of the Senate Republican majority moved to remove Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, as the presiding officer for the day, after Fetterman insisted that Brewster also be sworn in.
Pittman was awaiting his oath of office to again represent the 41st District at the time and did not vote on that motion.
“At that point in time there were only 25 members sworn and seated, of which I was not one,” he said.
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, took over from Fetterman — and later his spokeswoman said the lieutenant governor and Senate Democrats had hijacked the chamber’s order and decorum.
“When our rules are not followed, chaos takes over,” spokeswoman Jennifer Kocher said. “We remain committed to conducting the business of the Senate in accordance with the rules and without displays of partisanship and disrespect that we saw today.”
Republicans then voted through another motion to recognize the election in every Senate contest, except for Brewster’s. Not counting the disputed district, Republicans have 27 seats, as well as one independent who votes with the GOP, while Democrats have 21 seats.
Democrats say Republicans are stealing the election and committing an unprecedented abuse of their power in the majority, while Republicans say the move to block Brewster is squarely within their constitutional authority to decide who should hold the seat.
“Republicans in Pennsylvania and nationally have spread disinformation and used it to subvert the democratic process,” Gov. Tom Wolf said late Tuesday. “It is simply unethical and undemocratic to leave the district without a voice simply because the Republicans don’t like the outcome of the election. Voters, not Harrisburg politicians, decided this election, and Sen. Brewster is the rightful winner.”
Brewster’s opponent saw it differently.
“As required by law, those ballots were initially set aside because they lacked the statutorily required date on the voter declaration, which is an important anti-fraud provision from the General Assembly,” Ziccarelli posted on Facebook last month. “When it became clear I was likely to win, Allegheny County decided to count them. Conversely, in Westmoreland County the majority of election board members followed the law and did not count similarly undated ballots, knowing they were illegal.”
“As far as what’s next,” Pittman said, “the Ziccarelli petition is before the Senate for consideration, as is Mr. Brewster’s response.”
Additionally, Ziccarelli has taken the matter to the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania, filing suit Nov. 25 against the Allegheny County Board of Elections, including Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in his official capacity as a board member, and Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, whose department oversees elections statewide.
On Dec. 30, Brewster and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party filed to intervene, asking District Judge Nicholas Ranjan to dismiss the case. One reason stated by the state party and Brewster was Ziccarelli’s failure to include the Westmoreland County Board of Elections in her lawsuit.
“Additionally, Ms. Ziccarelli’s claims are moot because (Boockvar) has already certified the election results and (Ziccarelli) failed to exhaust (state) Election Code procedures to prevent that certification,” according to Brewster’s filing.
Ranjan has ordered Ziccarelli to submit a response to the Democratic Party and Brewster by today, after which the defendants and intervenors in the case have until Friday to submit a response.
Even without the confusion over seating Brewster, it was an unusual inauguration day for the General Assembly.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional swearing-in festivities were substantially scaled back, with only a minimal number of guests permitted on the Senate floor and in the gallery.
Pittman said election reform also is necessary.
“There were too many loopholes in the system and perhaps too much influence by the administration and the courts in the results of the past election,” Pittman said.
Also sworn in locally were state Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; Jeff Pyle, R-Ford City; Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney; and Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County). Pyle also was named by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, to again serve as chairman of the House Liquor Control Committee.
Smith’s predecessor is now state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, who also was sworn in Tuesday.
The GOP also holds a majority in the state House, 112-91, with one vacancy after the death last weekend of Rep. Mike Reese, R-Mt. Pleasant.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.