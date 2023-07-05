State House and Capitol Building in Harrisburg

State House and Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

 Dave Newman/TNS

HARRISBURG — The heated debate over whether Pennsylvania should invest tax dollars to send students from the state’s lowest-performing schools to private schools in next year’s budget has taken a bizarre turn.

A group representing the most conservative members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives compared school voucher supporters to Nazis from the film "Saving Private Ryan" in a widely shared meme.