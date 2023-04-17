Solar panels

Solar panels in afiled with colourful autumn trees in background

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Democrats want to establish a solar program for Pennsylvania schools, hoping to reduce energy costs for K-12 districts and colleges and make sustainable investments.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have introduced legislation that would create a grant to fund solar energy assessments and help pay for installation and equipment for a solar energy system.

Marley Parish is a reporter for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.