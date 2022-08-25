Graduation-student debt

In Pennsylvania, 22 percent of college graduates had private student loan debt, with an average total of $42,361.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Capital-Star

President Joe Biden is providing some relief to federal student loan borrowers, an offer that could help Pennsylvanians, who have some of the highest debt nationwide.

The long-awaited plan, officially announced just a week before the federal pause on payments was set to expire, forgives $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for borrowers earning $125,000 or less annually. For married couples, households must make less than $250,000 a year. Biden also proposed reforms to help those in income-driven repayment plans and extended the payment pause — for the final time — on student loans that began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reprinted with permission from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, https://penncapital-star.com.

