IUP campus

Students walked to and from class on the IUP campus.

 IUP photo

Preliminary enrollment data at the 10 state universities show the overall number of first-year students rose for the first time since 2009.

According to the early data shared by the State System of Higher Education, system-wide freshman enrollment grew by 7 percent, although its Chancellor Dan Greenstein said the final numbers won’t be set until Friday.