Preliminary enrollment data at the 10 state universities show the overall number of first-year students rose for the first time since 2009.
According to the early data shared by the State System of Higher Education, system-wide freshman enrollment grew by 7 percent, although its Chancellor Dan Greenstein said the final numbers won’t be set until Friday.
“Even if it’s 4 percent, yeah, I’m excited,” Greenstein said in an interview with PennLive. “I’m hoping it’s starting a trend. It’s about time that we’ve stabilized, frankly, and we’ve been working awfully hard at it.”
As first reported Monday by The Indiana Gazette, Indiana University of Pennsylvania saw its new student undergraduate enrollment rise 4 percent for fall 2022.
IUP’s 1,724 new first-time students for fall 2022 is an increase of 68 over the fall of 2021, bucking a trend reported by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
IUP officials said it also reverses a five-year dip of new student enrollment and is part of a pattern of positive news related to overall fall enrollment.
The system has been struggling in terms of its enrollment and finances for well over a decade. Last year, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the greatest percentage dip in over two decades of 5.4 percent, dropping its overall student count to 88,651.
The early numbers show overall system-wide enrollment is down 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent this year.
But Greenstein said seeing an uptick in first-year student enrollment this year is encouraging.
“It’s decelerating the decline,” he said. And if the enrollment continues to grow by 1,000 students a year as it did this year, “we’ll tick up a lot quicker.”
Ken Mash, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said he hadn’t yet seen the preliminary enrollment numbers but was aware of reports from multiple universities about an increase in first-year students.
“We do view that as positive news and hopefully a momentum change,” Mash said.
The early enrollment numbers show year-over-year freshman growth at seven of the universities in the double-digit percentages, Greenstein said. East Stroudsburg University’s freshman count grew by nearly 70 percent since last year.
The three other universities — Millersville, Cheyney and Commonwealth (a combination of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield) — show a decline in their freshman count from the prior year although for Cheyney and Commonwealth universities, the dip is smaller than the ones experienced the prior year.
The three schools comprising Commonwealth University were combined into a single operation on July 1 — as were California, Clarion and Edinboro universities that formed PennWest University — to move them toward a more financially sustainable path as part of an overall redesign of the system of state-owned universities.
Greenstein said Commonwealth University saw an uptick in the number of returning students to its campuses and PennWest University showed an increase in freshman enrollment of nearly 2 percent due to an increase in first-year students.
But PennWest also saw a decline in online and graduate enrollments. Greenstein said he wonders if that might reflect a national trend. He said even universities, namely Slippery Rock and West Chester, that have had robust enrollments in their graduate programming are seeing dips.
Greenstein pointed to studies that suggest that trend may related to questions about the necessity and cost of earning a two-year master’s degree, when in some cases an industry-recognized certification that costs a lot less may give someone the same bump in the job market.
Greenstein also said he hopes the final enrollment numbers will show some recovery from the disproportional pandemic-era declines in minority and low-income student populations, as well as improvement in the progress of those students toward degrees.
This year, the General Assembly rewarded the system for keeping its promise to move toward getting its fiscal house in order while working to keep its tuition affordable by not raising the rate for a fourth consecutive year.
Lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf gave the system $75 million this year — its largest single-year increase in state funding — for a total of $677.5 million, plus the system received $125 million in one-time American Rescue Plan funding to support the its redesign efforts.
But Greenstein said the one change he knows lawmakers still want to see is an increase in the universities’ enrollment to meet the state’s workforce needs, particularly among the adult population.
“There’s a lot more work to do,” he said. “But as far as I’m concerned, it shows that public higher education, if you invest in it, you can get a good result. And they invested and I’d like to think we’re able to deliver a good result.”
Along with the universities named above, the system also includes Kutztown and Shippensburg universities.