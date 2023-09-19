Treasure hunters and history buffs would be in heaven if they were ever given the opportunity to tour the Pennsylvania Treasury vault.

Behind several layers of security, and after taking a ride down to the basement of the Treasury Building on an antique Stiltz-style elevator with a rotary telephone in case of an emergency, the largest operating vault in the United States presents itself like its own self-contained steel building.

Harry Hartman is publisher of The Gettysburg Times, a sibling publication of The Indiana Gazette.