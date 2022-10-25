The Pennsylvania Lottery said a White Township retailer sold a winning Keno ticket Saturday.
The lottery said it was a $120,000 ticket sold at D & G Store, 4985 Lucerne Road, for which the retailer received a $500 bonus.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
The Pennsylvania Lottery said a White Township retailer sold a winning Keno ticket Saturday.
The lottery said it was a $120,000 ticket sold at D & G Store, 4985 Lucerne Road, for which the retailer received a $500 bonus.
With drawings every four minutes, the lottery said Keno is making winners all across Pennsylvania, awarding more than $135 million in prizes since its launch on May 1, 2018.
Players can watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played by visiting the Keno page at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s official app. Players can also scan their Keno ticket at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to see if it has won a prize.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Keno prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.
For more information on how to claim prizes, players should contact the nearest Lottery office by calling 1 (800) 692-7481 or visiting palottery.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.