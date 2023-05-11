An area lawmaker is reintroducing legislation that would raise the tax threshold for slot machine winnings from $1,200 to $5,000.

U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, co-chairs of the Congressional Gaming Caucus, have introduced the Shifting Limits on Thresholds or SLOT Act.