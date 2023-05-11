An area lawmaker is reintroducing legislation that would raise the tax threshold for slot machine winnings from $1,200 to $5,000.
U.S. House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, co-chairs of the Congressional Gaming Caucus, have introduced the Shifting Limits on Thresholds or SLOT Act.
“The 1977 slot jackpot reporting threshold hurts both Pennsylvania’s gaming industry and its patrons,” Reschenthaler said in a news release announcing the bill. “Because the threshold has not kept up with inflation, it has resulted in a drastic increase in reportable jackpots, which trigger tax burdens for winners and compliance burdens for casinos.”
The 14th District congressman, whose constituents include most Indiana County residents, said increasing the threshold would eliminate “onerous red tape, ensuring the gaming industry can continue to support good-paying jobs and foster economic growth in southwestern Pennsylvania and across the country.”
While there are no casinos in Indiana County, the 14th District is home to Live! Casino near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, outside Greensburg, Westmoreland County, and Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in North Strabane Township, near Canonsburg, Washington County.
Titus represents the First District in Nevada, which includes part of Las Vegas.
“Updating a Reagan-era gaming regulation is not just a priority for my constituents in Las Vegas, it is a commonsense fix that affects the growth of legal gaming in local and Tribal communities across the country,” Titus said. “Shutting down slot machines for low-dollar amounts pushes people toward the illegal market, and flooding the IRS with automated, outdated forms helps no one. This legislation would reduce the paperwork burden on businesses and players while ensuring our tax code reflects economic reality.”
In 1977, the Internal Revenue Service set the tax reporting threshold for a jackpot win at a casino at $1,200. That threshold has not been updated in the 45 years since, and if indexed for inflation, it would be around $5,000 today.
The measure also was endorsed by Bill Miller, CEO of the American Gaming Association, as well as Ernest L. Stevens Jr., who chairs the Indian Gaming Association.
Also locally, U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Howard Township, and Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., introduced the Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act as part of Military Appreciation Month.
The two lawmakers said their proposal will expand access to a centralized assessment tool developed by the Secretary of Defense at the direction of Congress for members of the Armed Forces and their family members to identify, rate and compare housing options.
Too often, Thompson and Carbajal said, service members experience poor living conditions or hazardous situations.
For several years now, they said, military housing has been plagued with widespread complaints of neglect and unsafe conditions such as mold, lead-based paint, asbestos, poor water quality and sewage, and careless repairs.
The two lawmakers said their proposal will enable service members to report issues in real-time and find swift resolutions to inadequate conditions.
“As an Army dad, I know first-hand the challenges our service men and women face when finding safe and comfortable housing,” Thompson said. “They should feel confident if an issue arises it will be resolved, and in a timely manner. This bipartisan bill is a step in the right direction and will improve transparency and oversight, with the goal of fixing a system that has serious issues.
“Our service members who sacrifice so much to protect our country deserve reliable and safe housing for themselves and their families. However, too often I hear stories of military housing not meeting those standards.”
As a veteran, Carbajal said, he’s dedicated to ensuring our service members and their families have access to high-quality housing,
“This bipartisan bill would create a centralized tool to address housing issues within military bases,” the California Democrat said. “By providing a way for service members to see and compare housing options, and to report issues and hazards in real-time, we can improve housing conditions.”
Their bill has endorsements from Rye Barcott, co-founder and CEO of the organization With Honor Action, and Brittany Dymond, associate director of the National Security and Foreign Affairs Directorate of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
