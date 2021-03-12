KENWOOD — A move within the Penns Manor Area School District has prompted Robert Packer to resign as a school board member for Clymer, a role he’s had for 30 years, and as board president, a role he’s had for 29 years.
“I just want to thank him for his service, and for his leadership,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston told those in attendance at Thursday’s board meeting. He said Packer helped bring $1 million into the district over the past 10 years.
Packer emailed in his resignation earlier in the day Thursday, citing his move to Cherryhill Township. Penns Manor Area has three regions, for Clymer, Cherryhill Township and Pine Township.
Johnston said Packer is abiding by board policy by stepping down — and that he’ll run again for school board from Cherryhill Township.
Meanwhile, John Hardesty, after 28 days as successor to the late Ronald Beilchick as board vice president, was elevated into the presidency in a 6-2 vote over school director Ronald Larch.
Hardesty was joined by new member Tammy Dalton, who was named last month to fill Beilchick’s board seat, as well as colleagues Jill Eckenrode, Wendy Williams, Debora Tate and Dr. Paul Boston.
Larch was joined by school director Richard Polenik, who also voted for Larch when the school board voted 6-2 for Eckenrode to succeed Hardesty as vice president.
The timing of Packer’s departure from the Clymer seat may mean, as Hardesty pointed out, the choice of someone who would just fill the seat for the rest of the year, or be forced to run for a full term as a write-in.
As Hardesty also pointed out, it could be “a write-in or a seat filler ... just like I did when I didn’t fill out my paperwork right.”
Hardesty was named to the board on April 12, 2007, to succeed Timothy Trimble, who said he was unable to balance his board and work responsibilities.
“I have three kids who graduated from the district,” Hardesty said when he filled Trimble’s seat. “I just thought it was a way to give something to the community.”
He later ran as a write-in and eventually won election to the board in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Anybody from Clymer who thinks they see a way to give something to that community has until March 31 to put a letter in applying for Packer’s board seat. Interviews will be conducted on April 1, when the board holds its committee meeting to discuss the agenda for its April 8 voting meeting.
Johnston’s annual evaluation was among other items on the agenda Thursday night.
The board approved an overall “proficient” rating for the superintendent during the 2020 calendar year, in accord with requirements set per the Pennsylvania School Code.
Hardesty said “proficient” did not sound like enough of a rating for Johnston.
“In our averaging of all the board’s members, rating Mr. Johnston, we came up with a 4.46,” the new school board president said. “When I was in school that would have been an A-plus.”
Johnston also offered his congratulations to the high school girls’ varsity basketball team, which won the school’s first District 6 championship earlier this week, as well as the right to advance to the state playoffs starting a week from tonight.
There also was a long list of students honored on several levels, including Hailey Warzel who was named Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for March.
In an elementary spelling bee, Lilly Clutter came in first place, Kirsten Hash second, Austin McAfoos third and Bella Price fourth.
Connor Antonio was honored for making the All-Eastern Honors Orchestra, whose members are chosen for their high ratings in festivals in 13 different states. Connor placed first overall in the trombone section at the Pennsylvania State Concert Band last year.
Students who excelled in the classroom as well as on the football field were honored on the 2021 PAFootballNews.com All‐Academic Gold Team, including seniors Dimitri Lieb, Austin Hill, Kevin Baum, Connor Keith, Mason Engel, Ethan Joiner, Parker Clayton and Reese Hays; junior Alec Johnson; and sophomores Justin Marshall, Ashten Courvina, Mark Bagley, Nathan Raffelle and Max Hill.
The 2021 PAFootballNews.com All‐Academic Silver Team includes seniors Ijae Karlinsey and Tyler Price; juniors Nick Buterbaugh and Ty Fennell; sophomores Adam Altemus and Eric Baum; and freshman Carter Smith.
Chosen for the 2021 PAFootballNews.com All‐Academic Bronze Team was senior Tony Shultz.
Also, Sabrina Smith was honored for being named Region 3 Future Business Leaders of America secretary for 2021‐22 school year and earning the FBLA National “Future” Award.