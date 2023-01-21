Never did I expect a trip to Panama would involve time travel.

Setting out from the Central American nation’s modern capital of Panama City, distinguished by hundreds of gleaming skyscrapers, our small tour group heads inland from the Pacific coast, toward the rainforest. We are bound for the remote indigenous village of Tusípono, where 105 members of the Emberá tribe live much as their ancestors did when Spanish explorers first arrived in this region in 1501.