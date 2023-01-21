Never did I expect a trip to Panama would involve time travel.
Setting out from the Central American nation’s modern capital of Panama City, distinguished by hundreds of gleaming skyscrapers, our small tour group heads inland from the Pacific coast, toward the rainforest. We are bound for the remote indigenous village of Tusípono, where 105 members of the Emberá tribe live much as their ancestors did when Spanish explorers first arrived in this region in 1501.
After riding for an hour through the countryside in a modern convenience — a 12-passenger van — we arrive at the Chagres River and climb into a 40-foot-long, hand-carved dugout canoe for the short trip to Tusípono. There we’re welcomed by a half-dozen tribesmen clad in beaded ambura skirts playing native tunes on home-made turtle-shell drums and bamboo flutes.
It’s a scene that might well have played out five centuries ago.
THIRTY MILES and a world away from Tusípono stands Panama’s bustling, cosmopolitan capital of 880,000, a center of international banking and commerce.
Pedro Arias Dávila founded Panama City in 1519, establishing a Pacific coast base for the Spanish conquest of Peru. Conquistadors brought plundered Inca gold through the city for shipment to Spain.
All that booty attracted the notice of pirates, especially Welsh-born Henry Morgan, who in 1671 looted the settlement and burned it to the ground. Visitors today can wander through historic Casco Viejo (Old Town), the city that rose from the ashes. Our tour guide, Nafi, leads us on foot past colonial-era buildings and magnificent churches that comprise a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Highlights include the elegant Palace of Heroes, built in 1673, that served as the home of the Spanish government in the 17th century (Franklin Roosevelt stayed here during a 1934 visit to Panama); Góngora House (1756), the best preserved colonial home in Casco Viejo; the waterfront Plaza de Francia, home of Las Bóvedas (The Vaults), thick-walled colonial dungeons where prisoners in tiny cells were immersed up to their necks at high tide; and Independence Plaza, where busts of the republic’s founders are displayed.
Overlooking the square on the west side is La Catedral Metropolitana or Catedral de Panamá (about 1675), one of the largest churches in Central America. Two towers on either side of the structure are encrusted with oyster shells, creating a mother of pearl finish, and the three doorways at the entrance represent the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The interior is vast, with incredible statues, an altar adorned with marble and a large white throne occupied by Pope Francis during his 2019 visit to the cathedral.
Several blocks away, the simple whitewashed exterior of St. Joseph Church disguises a jaw-dropping interior. Iglesia de San José is renowned for its massive Baroque altar, carved from mahogany and covered in gold leaf. Nafi recounts the story of how it was spared from Morgan’s raid on the city, then installed here when the church was built in 1675.
The resident priest either painted the altar black or concealed it with black mud — accounts vary — to deceive Morgan. When the pirate entered the sanctuary, having heard about the altar of gold, the wily priest told him it had already been stolen by another pirate. Then, in a somewhat cheeky move given the circumstances, he requested that Morgan make a donation so the altar could be replaced. Morgan made his contribution and then supposedly said, “I don’t know why, but I think you are more of a pirate than I am.”
Iglesia de San José also features beautiful stained glass windows, and ornate altar pieces line the walls and fill alcoves. A big surprise awaits us in a back room: an intricately detailed Nativity scene. Not just your typical crèche, this is a depiction of seemingly the entire town of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth, stretching some 50 feet along a wall and maybe 20 feet in depth, consisting of more than 350 structures. Cameras click away, but in no way can a mere photograph capture the Nativity’s splendor.
PANAMA IS best known, of course, for the 50-mile-long canal that bisects the isthmus, linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Tours enable visitors to actually experience this engineering marvel from small boats; some depart from Panama City and pass through the Miraflores and Pedro Miguel locks, while others cross the Continental Divide and travel all the way to the Atlantic port of Colón. My wife, Linda, and I opted for a less time-consuming experience: a visit to the Miraflores Locks not far from Panama City to watch from observation decks as massive ocean-going vessels pass through.
Here ships are raised or lowered 54 feet. It’s an agonizingly slow process, yet somehow we find it mesmerizing. During our visit we saw a French cruise ship and an oil tanker, in parallel locks, both raised up so they could continue their journey to the Atlantic.
We learn that transit fees vary depending on the size of the ships — some exceed 1,000 feet in length — and their cargoes. Tolls can exceed $1 million. The lowest fee ever charged for transiting the canal? Only 36 cents, believe it or not.
In 1928, American adventurer and travel writer Richard Halliburton swam through the canal on a sometimes harrowing 10-day journey. That he survived was something of a miracle: Halliburton was nearly run over by a freighter, accidentally bumped into a slumbering crocodile and was stalked by barricudas before arriving safely in Panama City. Tolls were then based strictly on tonnage, so at 140 pounds or so, he got off cheap.
An exhibit devoted to Halliburton is one of the highlights of a visit to the Panama Canal Museum at the Miraflores Locks. Here you’ll find artifacts from the construction of the canal; jerky, grainy footage of workers using dynamite to blast away hillsides; a ship’s bell from the French crane boat Alexandre La Valley, the first vessel to complete a trip through the canal (prior to its official opening); models of the canal; dozens of photos; and exhibits on global trade. There’s even a simulator for those who fancy themselves able to safely squeeze a 106-foot-wide ship into a 110-foot-wide lock.
You’ll learn that Frenchman Ferdinand de Lesseps, architect of the Suez Canal, was hired to build the Panama Canal. Construction began in 1881, but constant rains and landslides and the toll from yellow fever and malaria — an estimated 22,000 workers perished — forced the French to abandon the project in 1889.
The United States took up the baton in 1904 and, after doctors learned how to limit the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the canal was completed in 1914.
Between 13,000 and 14,000 ships each year make the eight-to 10-hour trip across the isthmus.
SHIPS TRANSITING the canal pass through Gatún Lake, a man-made body of water 85 feet above sea level. A popular tourist attraction is situated smack in the middle — Isla Barro Colorado, also known as Monkey Island.
This six-square-mile nature reserve, blanketed by lush forest, is home to capuchin, howler and tamarind monkeys; iguanas, ocelots and crocodiles; 70 species of bats and 384 species of birds, including colorful toucans; and more than 200 species of ants (unluckily for said ants, there are anteaters here, too). Naturalists lead walks for visitors who arrive at this wildlife paradise by boat.
The Gamboa Rainforest Reserve is also a popular stop. Aerial trams transport visitors above the canopy, far above the forest floor. An observation tower affords panoramic views of the Chagres River, the surrounding rainforest and the Galliard Cut, where canal workers blasted through the mountains to join the waters of the Atlantic and Pacific.
For a truly unique experience, head west of Panama City to the small town of El Valle de Antón, nestled in the six-mile-wide crater of the extinct El Valle volcano. It’s the world’s only settlement built within the intact walls of a caldera. Birdwatchers flock here, trails attract hikers and horseback riders, and several picturesque waterfalls are located nearby. The most majestic, El Macho, drops 115 feet into a natural swimming pool.
The more adventurous might want to check out the inactive Barú Volcano, in the western highlands not far from the border with Costa Rica. Those fortunate enough to visit on clear days can view both the Atlantic and Pacific from the 11,401-foot summit.
The mountain features cloud forests and coffee plantations, and there are countless exotic birds and delicate orchids to see. Be forewarned, however: The long hike to the top is apt to leave your lungs burning.
MUCH LESS taxing is the trip to Tusípono. We sit back in our dugout canoe as an Emberá tribesman steers us across the Chagres River to his village. In one of their few concessions to modern times, the canoe is powered by a Suzuki outboard motor.
After we receive a hearty musical welcome, our Panamanian tour guide, Gil, leads us to the meeting house, a thatched-roof structure built on stilts to protect against seasonal flooding and, uh, jaguars.
Aquiles Cardenas, 11 months into a five-year term as leader of the village, greets us and patiently answers our questions on all manner of topics: education, marriage, diet, rites of passage, even birth control.
A woman from the tribe explains to us in the Emberá language — Cardenas translates into Spanish, Gil into English — how Emberá women fashion the beautiful baskets for which they’re known. They collect fibers from the green leaves of the chunga tree, a type of thorny palm, form strips and then cook them with sugar cane and lemon juice. Natural dyes are used to color the strips. Red, for example, is obtained from the seeds of the achiote tree, blue from a fruit called the jagua. The resulting baskets are so tightly made they hold water.
The villagers also make intricate carvings from the wood of the cocobolo tree and from tagua nuts, nicknamed vegetable ivory. They sell their unique handicrafts to tourists from tables set up in an enormous thatched-roof pavilion.
During our exchange with Cardenas, we learn about a connection to home: University of Pittsburgh engineering students have worked with the Emberá since 2014, installing solar panels to power chest freezers so the tribe can store their freshly caught fish, building a pedestrian bridge and installing waterlines, water storage tanks and garbage storage facilities.
We are then fed a traditional meal: fried tilapia caught by tribesmen in the Chagres that very morning, fried plantains and a wedge of citrus fruit, served in a banana leaf molded into a conical shape (no utensils necessary). Bananas, pineapples, papayas and watermelons are served for dessert.
Before our small group departs, the musicians again take up their instruments and the Emberá women dance for us.
They soon coax us into participating, 21st century travelers who arrived in Panama by jet aircraft joining hands with villagers whose most advanced form of transportation is a dugout canoe. It’s a tableau, I suspect, that could have played out 500 years ago when the Spanish first arrived in these parts. It surely seems we’ve somehow been transported to a long-ago age.
And I’m struck by one thought as we dance with the Emberá: Never did I expect a trip to Panama would involve time travel.
