PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DAY
The United Way of Indiana County is hosting its annual Pancake and Sausage Day on Election Day.
Normally held in the cafeteria at Indiana Regional Medical Center, this year it is at New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall.
Three different options are available for delivery, pickup or dine-in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: regular pancakes, blueberry pancakes and French toast. All meals come with a side of sausage and juice.
Cost is $6 per order. To order, go to www.uwindianacounty.org or text “wevotepancakes” to 243-725 to receive a link to order.
COAL COUNTRY
Coal Country Hangout Youth Center will open its 18th season on Saturday with a safe trick-or-treating for all children in the Northern Cambria community from 4 to 6 p.m.
Temperatures will be checked at the door, and masks are required for anyone ages 2 and older.
Teenagers ages 11 to 18 will then take over from 6 to 10 p.m. (Moving forward, this will be the usual time for the teen center operations.)
The teen center is under the direction of Kelly Miller and Kim Marusa. Dates and times on Friday and Saturday nights are subject to change as volunteer availability permits. Watch for dates to be posted on the organization’s Facebook page, Teen Center News.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Indiana PA Country Faire market on Ramsey Run Road is set to close out the season with a Halloween event.
From noon to 1 p.m., there will be a children’s costume parade from those ages 12 and younger. The first 200 participants will receive a treat bag. There will also be hydro-dipping of miniature pumpkins and tractor rides from the Brush Valley Tractor Club for kids.
The event will feature more than 30 vendors with handcrafted items, baked goods, honey, apples, apple cider and apple butter.
Food vendors include Southern Soul BBQ, The Pig Rig, Kaczor Ravioli, Moo Farm Food and J&J Funnel Cakes.
A free shuttle to and from the market is offered at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Saturday will be the last day of the season for the Indiana County Farmers Market, set for 9 a.m. to noon at Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. … Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.45 statewide and $2.13 nationwide (www.pennsylvania gasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Ohio State 45, Penn State 17; Steelers 21, Ravens 17. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says “Good evening!”
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver.
Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.