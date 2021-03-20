Financial help has poured in for restaurant owners, those who lost jobs and tenants who fell behind on rent during the pandemic.
Now there’s aid for 160 Indiana County families and more than 500,000 others across the U.S. who paid for funerals of those who died from coronavirus.
Federal Emergency Management Agency has notified funeral directors across the state of the assistance provided in the Covid Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 for families for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
The AID amounts were not announced.
It’s available for final expenses of those whose death certificates show they died of COVID-19 and passed away since Jan. 20, 2020, in the U.S., District of Columbia or territories.
It doesn’t matter if the person who died was a U.S. citizen. Aid is being offered to applicants who are citizens, non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens.
They must submit death certificates, funeral contracts and receipts showing the date of the services.
Funeral expenses paid by insurance or money from government or volunteer agencies do not qualify.
FEMA will begin accepting applications in April.