On Friday, the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced more than $15 million in grant funding for stabilization payments to substance use disorder treatment providers to assist with pandemic-related expenses.
Several agencies in Indiana County will benefit from the funding.
“This funding will help providers fill in the gaps to ensure that every Pennsylvanian in need of substance use disorder treatment services is able to access safe, high-quality services,” said department Secretary Jen Smith.
Through 108 grant agreements, 375 SUD treatment provider locations will receive funding, including a large number serving west-central Pennsylvania.
Amounts were reported Friday, but the department said those amounts will not be finalized until all grant agreements are fully executed:
• The Open Door of Indiana, serving Indiana and Armstrong counties, $77,400.07.
• Greenbriar Treatment Center of Washington, serving multiple counties including Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland, $186,567.53.
• Community Guidance Center, Indiana, also serving Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties, $16,746.45.
• Armstrong County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs Inc., dba ARC Manor, Kittanning, serving Armstrong, Clarion and Indiana counties, $55,714.60.
• Clear Day Treatment of Greensburg, serving multiple counties including Indiana and Westmoreland, $34,980.58.
• Michael C. Henkel of Bolivar, doing business as Outside In School Inc., $40,471.44.
• Armstrong County Memorial Hospital of Kittanning, serving Armstrong, Clarion and Indiana counties, $9,273.55.
• Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Addiction Center Inc. of Butler, serving multiple counties including Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana and Westmoreland, $63,406.07.
• SpiritLife Inc. of Penn Run, $11,681.90.
• Resolutions Recovery Center LLC of Farrell, serving multiple counties including Armstrong and Indiana, $37,384.07.
• Sojourner House Inc. of Pittsburgh, serving multiple counties including Armstrong, Cambria, and Westmoreland, $8,966.94.
• Pennsylvania Organization for Women in Early Recovery, Pittsburgh, serving multiple counties including Armstrong, $4,845.18.
Smith said the money will cover pandemic-related expenses by ensuring the provision of testing and support of vaccines as appropriate and delivering quality, evidence-based treatment to individuals who are underinsured or uninsured.
The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.