Par Mar Stores has found a new location for the liquor license the convenience store chain had wanted to transfer from Center Township to Saltsburg.
Instead, Par Mar wants the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to transfer the license for the old Grapevine Restaurant, still held in safekeeping by Nicole Latore of Indiana, to its Armstrong Township convenience store at 8420 Route 422 West, just east of Shelocta and the Armstrong County line.
A sign in the window of that store says an application was made for a transfer on June 15, signed by Brian F. Waugh, president of Marietta, Ohio-based Par Mar Stores.
It could be the first license — and maybe the only one — that could be issued after voters in Armstrong Township approved the idea of having liquor licenses within their boundaries in a referendum last month.
On May 17, Armstrong Township voters approved a liquor license referendum by 618 to 165, according to what as of Wednesday are complete and official results from Indiana County Voting and Elections.
It also could be a tad premature.
“The LCB needs to receive certified election results from the county indicating that a municipality has voted to go wet,” Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board spokesman Shawn Kelly said Wednesday. “Once it receives those results, LCB can begin accepting applications for retail liquor license transfers into the newly wet municipality.”
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the county’s election board, certified the votes cast on May 17 at a midday meeting Wednesday.
While county officials believe the Armstrong Township Board of Supervisors has to act on the application, Kelly said that might not be the case.
“Speaking from past history,” the PLCB spokesman said, “if a municipality goes wet, they are not at their retail license quota, so that can accept the transfer without municipal approval.”
Previously, Kelly said there is a quota of one license for every 3,000 residents in a municipality.
According to the United States Bureau of the Census, Armstrong Township had 2,761 residents in 2020.
Earlier this month, attorneys for the multi-state Par Mar chain, which has its roots in Parkersburg, W.Va., and Marietta, twin cities along the Ohio River, told Saltsburg borough officials that the company withdrew its application for locating that license at the Par Mar store at 102 Washington St. in Saltsburg.
Instead, as Saltsburg Council President P.J. Hruska put it, “they are doing some refiguring” about what to do next with that convenience store.
Saltsburg Council approval was needed because the tiny southern Indiana County borough has more than what the quota would allow there for licenses. Its 2020 population was 780, and four licenses are found within borough limits.
The idea of “dry” municipalities is not out of style in Indiana or Armstrong counties, according to the PLCB website.
In Indiana County, retail liquor officially received the boot in 1934 in Marion Center and Armstrong, East Mahoning, North Mahoning, Washington and West Mahoning townships, 1936 in South Mahoning Township, 1937 in Grant Township, 1939 in Brush Valley Township, and 1947 in Shelocta, Banks and Cherryhill townships.
Beer spigots also officially were turned off Shelocta, Banks and Cherryhill in 1947, as well as in 1934 in Marion Center and Smicksburg boroughs and Armstrong, East Mahoning, North Mahoning and West Mahoning townships, and in 1939 in Plumville and Brush Valley and Grant townships.
In Armstrong County, Hovey Township barred liquor in 1934. Beer and liquor were voted out in 1935 in Dayton, Elderton, Manorville and South Bethlehem, as well as Boggs, Pine, South Buffalo and Washington townships.
South Bethlehem also barred distributorships in 1959.
Worthington and West Franklin Township barred only beer in 1935; Mahoning Township barred liquor in 1935, beer in 1945 and distributorships in 1957.
South Bend Township shut off the liquor in 1936. Wayne Township shut off beer and liquor in 1937.
Perry Township did away with liquor and beer in 1939; Madison and Redbank townships did away with beer and liquor in 1951.
Some past bans later were ended for privately-owned golf courses, in South Buffalo in 1997 and Mahoning Township in 2003.
The posting in the window at the Par Mar Armstrong Township outlet, a BP gasoline station, suggests that protests against that application could be filed by individuals living within 500 feet of the outlet, or by “churches, hospitals, schools, public playgrounds or other charitable organizations within 300 feet,” or by other licensees within 200 feet.
The nearest licensee, Shelocta Beer Outlet, is a mile and a half away in the borough of Shelocta.
However, Curry Run Church may be within the 300-feet radius for “churches ... or other charitable organizations.”
The church could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.