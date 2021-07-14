EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — A parent in United School District called on school board directors ahead of a special meeting Monday to reconsider masking policies going into the upcoming school year.
Michelle Stewart told the board her concern was “any masking of our kids this fall.”
The district’s policy as it stands now requires students and drivers to wear masks while on school buses, under a federal order issued in January that requires face coverings on public transportation regardless of vaccination status, but wearing of masks is optional while inside the schools.
“Masks do not protect healthy people,” Stewart said. “Do you realize only 0.06 percent of COVID cases were children? Many doctors, (virologists), scientists have proven in many instances children are not spreaders of the virus.”
Stewart said those professionals also have proven that masks are “more harmful than good.”
“These masks cause lack of oxygen, breathing in your own bacteria, headaches, dizziness, anxiety, irritability and distraction,” she said.
There is no logical explanation for kids to wear masks while on school buses, Stewart told the board.
“These school buses are not public transportation,” she said. “These bus drivers are given specific routes to pick up and drop off specific kids for this school. Not just any parent or random person can ride these buses, so they’re not considered public transportation.”
Stewart cited a letter from her attorney that was sent to the directors also calling on them to rethink their current policy, stating that “the CDC does not have the power to regulate any actions occurring entirely within a single state.”
“The CDC lacks jurisdiction to decide whether district students must wear face masks while riding buses and the district is not bound by the CDC’s order,” Stewart read from the letter. “A CDC order does not apply and neither the Pennsylvania Department of Health nor Pennsylvania Department of Education has set forth any orders requiring students to wear masks on school buses.
“The district is free to continue allowing students to ride the bus without wearing a face mask. I am unaware of other legal authority that would allow the district to require students to wear face masks especially in light of the fact that the commonwealth has ended the statewide emergency and lifted the universal masking order,” the letter continued.
Stewart followed up by saying she and other parents would agree that they also don’t want the drivers to be masked while operating the buses.
“With the issues that masks cause, I’d prefer my child’s bus driver not to have a face cover on their face when he or she is driving their bus,” she said. “Safety of the bus driver equals safety of our kids. Our children aren’t experiments.”
As the students’ parents, Stewart said, “we can and will decide what is best for them. We don’t need any help from the government, the state or this district, for that matter, in making decisions for us.
Stewart said she and the other parents want the immediate removal of restrictions, “including all masking, social distancing, contact tracing, quarantining. We also want all classrooms and extracurricular activities returned to normal.”
“Let the kids be kids here. They deserve a normal education,” she said.
Board Vice President Dan Henning said the board is forwarding the letter from Stewart’s attorney to the district’s solicitor to get additional information.
“This board has another month before our next meeting in August, and that will give our attorney the time to research that matter and then provide us with some feedback so that we can make an informed decision,” he said.
Henning told Stewart and others in attendance that the board deliberated in August over a recommendation to send pre-K through sixth-grade students for in-person instruction five days a week, while having half of the high school students attend three days a week and the other half two days, then reverse it the following week.
“This school board deliberated that, and that was a recommendation, and this school board did not agree with that. The school board felt that the students should be here five days a week, and they were,” he said.
“I hope most of you realize that we were one of the few exceptions in our county but also in the commonwealth that did that, and it seemed to go very well for us. So we do take those matters seriously.”
Henning also said that at the beginning of the year, the district received a recommendation from the state department of health because “we had a number of students who had contacted COVID, and employees, and they recommended that we be shut down.”
“Once again the school board deliberated and thought about that, and we determined that it wasn’t appropriate to do so at that time,” he said “So I don’t want all of you to think that we just blindly follow recommendations; we do not. But by the same token there are laws as an institution that we sometimes, even though we may not like them, that we have to follow.”
Stewart responded that if students aren’t wearing masks in school, “what is wearing them on the bus going to do when they’re going to be with the same kids in their neighborhood, the same kids in their house?”
“You’re asking me to respond to something that it would be impossible for any of us around this table to respond to,” Henning replied.
“It’s not impossible, it’s common sense,” Stewart told him. “You can’t bus kids wearing masks to the same people that they’re going to come to school for, (then) no masks, then you have to leave with masks on. That completely makes no sense.”
“I hear what you’re saying, but there are certain laws we have to abide by,” Henning told her.
“Laws? A lot of those aren’t laws,” Stewart said.
Henning said the board is going to “research it” and “by August we should be in a position to make a decision.”
During the special meeting, directors on Monday approved bond refinancing with financial services firm Janney Montgomery Scott through which the district expects to save at least $290,000, Superintendent Barbara Parkins said.
The resolution authorizes the issuance of general obligation bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $5,495,000 for the purpose of refunding all or a portion of the district’s outstanding general obligation bonds, Series A of 2016 and Series B of 2016, provided that the district can achieve a net present value debt service savings of 3 percent.
Directors also hired Deborah Rensko as a custodian with an annual salary of $37,620. The position was left vacant due to a retirement. Board President Eric Matava abstained from voting.
In other business, directors voted to approve:
• Kelli James as assistant junior varsity girls’ basketball coach with a salary of $3,339.86; Luke Means as head junior high girls’ basketball coach at $2,735.68; and Kylee Rodkey as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach at $2,497.77.
• Continuing the district’s participation in the ARIN IU28 Automated External Defibrillator Consortium for the servicing of United’s five units at a cost of $495 and the replacement of five adult pads/battery pack combos at a cost of $575; the total cost to the district is $1,070 for the 2021-22 school year.
• The following substitute teachers for 2021-22: Christina Beiter, elementary K-6; Elizabeth Bracken, elementary K-8; Evan Boyko, physics/general science; and Kira Respet, family and consumer sciences.
• The resignations, with regret, of technology education teacher Stephen Dominick and family and consumer sciences instructor Angeline McCullough, effective immediately. Both took positions in their home districts, Parkins said.
• The hiring of Karla Britcher as a substitute nurse for the upcoming school year.