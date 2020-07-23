BLAIRSVILLE — Parents of teenaged kids pleaded for the reopening of the skate park at the Blairsville Recreation Center, so their children would have a way to pass time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The skate park has twice been closed — briefly in March before being reopened for a week, then closed for the duration of the COVID-19 suppression efforts, Amanda Verslovick told the borough council Tuesday evening.
Becky Kishlock handed out neatly printed documents to back their appeal.
They earned a sympathetic response, but ultimately were told that the Recreation and Parks Department has the final say.
“It’s important to the youth of our community,” Verslovick told council. She cited research showing the value of providing social activities for young people, and said that she and fellow skater parents have volunteered to help recreation director Brock Harsh to maintain the skateboarding facilities.
The park had been the target of complaints in late 2019 and as recently as March, when neighbors told council of being peppered with foul language from skateboarders using the park. Fighting, littering and curfew violations fed the neighbors’ call for more monitoring and a crackdown on behavior.
“We need to give our kids activities they can be involved in,” Verslovick said. She said the parents recommend cleaning, repairing and painting it, adding a sound barrier between the park and the neighbors, restricting the hours and providing a code of conduct for users and their parents to sign.
Verslovick said give the kids a chance.
“Post the rules and post the disciplinary actions so it’s right there for the kids to see,” Verslovick said. On the verge of tears, she pleaded, “show our kids what we can do rather than take away from our community.”
Councilman Ab Dettorre acknowledged neighborhood complaints that put the skate park under the microscope.
“We don’t need less for our kids. I’m all about activities but it’s in a neighborhood,” Dettorre said. “It has to be cleaned up. The language and all that nonsense. … It needs to be repaired and it needs supervision — someone to lay down the law.”
Connie Constantino, a member of the borough recreation board, welcomed the volunteer service offer, and wondered aloud whether the skate park could be relocated and rehabilitated.
Borough Manager Tim Evans said that the insurance costs would be more manageable with oversight.
“When we first put that in, Travelers was real clear about insurance. They said you can’t supervise it. You have to treat it like any other playground in any other town,” Evans said. “If you supervise it, your liability will switch. But they’ve changed their tune. I asked for updated guidelines from our carrier, and it says supervised or unsupervised, there’s not a nickel increase to our insurance.
“If you would set hours and supervise it, if you have paid supervisors or volunteers who have their clearances … you’re going to have the same insurance,” Evans said.
“Legally, it’s in the purview of the rec board,” solicitor Patrick Dougherty said. “But the rec board is a free-standing board that governs themselves. Council can’t tell the rec board what to do. We can help, but we cannot vote to say we’re going to open it or close it.”
Council President John Bertolino recommended that the parents visit the board’s next meeting on Aug. 12.
In other business, Elm Street resident Beth Barto renewed a years-long feud with town officials with her quest for council to acknowledge Elm as an official borough-owned street and to give it the same care as other streets throughout town.
The borough’s administration in 1983 found no problem in plowing snow or spreading gravel as needed on Elm Street, but suddenly abandoned the street in 2005, Barto said.
Now, her father and other homeowners on that street aren’t getting the same return on their tax dollars, she said.
In the ensuing years, she has implored each new council member or borough manager to see it the way the late Manager Larry Garner did 35 years ago.
In her latest pitch, Barto has compiled what she said are 73 pages of documents ranging from court records to newspaper clippings that prove her point.
“Please sit and talk it over,” Barto said. She asked council to even huddle behind closed doors to confer. Twice during the evening, council convened to executive session to talk about legal matters. Neither time, though, did they emerge and mention Elm Street.
Dougherty said council’s position is that the borough does not own the street. The evidence lies in property deeds at the Indiana County Court House, he said.
“The council and prior councils have come to the conclusion that they don’t own that road. It belongs to the developer in that area, Mr. Lamantia,” Dougherty said. “We are not going to reopen that issue.”
“No one seems to care. Seventy-three pages of facts,” Barto said.
“The concern is what would happen if the borough spent tax money to improve a street not owned by the borough,” Dougherty said. He said council wasn’t going to budge.
“My marching orders from the council is that we are not going to look into this,” he said. “That’s up to them. I’m only the lawyer, I don’t make those rules.”
Council members answered Barto’s request during the public comment period with silence.
“We’re done with this,” Council President John Bertolino told Barto, ending the discussion.
“This isn’t over,” Barto told council as she stormed from the chambers.
At their monthly session, council also:
• Approved payments of about $302,000 for the final invoice from Ligonier Construction for reconstruction of Old Main Street, and about $123,000 to Ligonier for the past month’s work to tear down of the former G.C. Murphy store building and leveling the site on the southwest corner of East Market and South Stewart streets.
Engineer Michael Meyer recommended retaining about $13,348 (2 percent of the total $266,000 project cost) pending final inspection.
The intersection remained fenced Tuesday. The company has a mid-August deadline to finish the landscaping and site cleanup.
Market Street Pastries, the business in the next-door building that was damaged during demolition, also remained closed this week. The owners said on the bakery’s Facebook page that a restoration company would arrive today to begin final cleaning, but did not announce a date when the shop would reopen for business.
• Learned from Evans that the municipal authority has adequate water reserves despite the unusually dry summer. Town officials saw no immediate need to ask residents to conserve water or to restrict outdoor burning. But council said Mayor Frank Harsh has the power to impose a ban on burning if the authority decides to ask users to use less water.
Evans said the borough ordinarily would respond to recommendations from Indiana County Emergency Management Agency on burning bans, but none have been issued from the county.
• Reviewed an architect’s drawings of the new facade and interior design for the new home of Summit Church in the buildings at 34 and 40 E. Market St. Council in May approved a special-use exception to the zoning code for the church to be established in the business district. All the features of the renovation must comply with the building code, Dougherty said.
• Was told by Evans that the state’s grant programs have drawn out their schedules of deadlines and award dates, and that a response to the borough’s application for $280,000 for a sewer project for McClure Avenue isn’t expected until September.
• Heard from Dettorre, on behalf of the police and fire committee, that the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Department would host a fundraising fish fry at noon Saturday at the fire station. He said the fire company is evaluating battery-powered vehicle-rescue tools for possible future purchase.
Dettorre also reported that the department’s water rescue team would join their counterparts from throughout the state’s Region 13 for a large-scale training program featuring swiftwater rescue techniques from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Two Lick Reservoir near Indiana.
The department’s truck drivers will undergo about 18 hours of training in emergency vehicle operations on three days in August, he added.
• Renewed an appeal for residents to consider volunteer service to the community. The Parking Authority board has two vacant seats, the Code/Appeal Board has one vacancy and the Zoning Hearing Board needs two new members. And Dettorre said the fire company always is in need of new members.