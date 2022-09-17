Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Three parents criticized a book and TEDx Talk they said was being taught in 10th-grade English classes during the visitors comments portion of Thursday’s Homer-Center School District board of directors meeting.

James Cutshall, one of the parents, claimed the TEDx Talk “How Embracing Tolerance has Failed Us” by Dr. Kristen Donnelly and the book “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely promoted “anti-police ... anti-American, anti-capitalist, anti-nuclear family and anti-white male” agendas.

Tags