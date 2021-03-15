Indiana Area School District parents are down to the final two days to let school officials know whether they want their children to be learning in school or at home.
An online survey on education preferences closes Tuesday afternoon.
Based on what parents have to say, District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich and the administrative team may recommend a full reopening of the schools to all students every day.
School Board President Walter Schroth opened the door to resuming in-school learning at the board meeting last week. The directors will consider the findings of the survey March 22.
Full reopening would be offered only after full vaccination of all teachers who wish to have COVID-19 inoculation and with all possible safety measures in place, although the survey indicates that keeping a 6-foot distance between all students at all times may not be possible if the schools are fully reopened.
The survey asks parents to indicate which grades their children attend and whether they take classes in person, live online or through the IDEAL digital academy.
The link to the survey is found online at the district website, www.iasd.cc.
The administration asks parents whether they would want their youngsters in school as much as possible, keep them home for online learning or base their decision on whether social distancing could be assured.
Since September, students in grades 7 through 12 have attended classes in school two days a week and learned online three days.
Sixth-graders report to the junior high four days a week and take one day of online education.
Only pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students attend all their classes in the traditional way.
“You have all been amazing with your patience and grace as we all work together to get through this pandemic. Your sacrifice and cooperation have not gone unnoticed. If possible, we are asking families to please complete the survey below by the close of business on Tuesday, March 16,” administrators noted on the survey instructions.”