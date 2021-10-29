A group of parents filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday in the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County against the River Valley School District, seeking for the district to discard the mask policy enacted by the state and return to a plan that makes masks optional for students.
Parents Lee Ann Henry, Rachel Barron and Nick DeGruttola, Justin Griffith and Ashley Davis, Scott and Toni Fairman, Jenna and Brandon Donovan, Tara and Justin Gamble and Holly and Dave Boyer filed the lawsuit through James J. Welsh and The Welsh Law Group, of Murrysville.
Together, the plaintiffs have 13 children in the district.
Welsh filed a lawsuit earlier against four schools in Westmoreland County, with state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland, a plaintiff in that case.
Henry, the lead plaintiff in the Indiana County case, said it’s Welsh’s intent to consolidate the lawsuits, which had to be filed separately in different counties.
“We believe that ‘my child, my choice’ is the answer to the mask mandate and enforcement in our children’s schools,” the parents state in court documents.
They claim their children and others “have been harmed as a result of the mask requirements,” saying children “have experienced symptoms of depression, anxiety, difficulty communicating with teachers and classmates,” according to court documents.
“Based upon information and belief, children forced to wear masks have experienced shortness of breath, increased infections, decreased immune systems, headaches, confusion and other damages as the result of being forced to wear masks,” the plaintiffs claim. “In addition, children have been punished for not wearing masks by teachers and students who have segregated, ridiculed, teased, isolated and/or otherwise treated students differently for not wearing masks. ... Additionally, children have been denied medical exceptions for no valid reason.”
The plaintiffs also claim the mandate is “completely unconstitutional, invalid and flies in the face of the long standing principle in this Commonwealth that we should always look to the best interest of the child.”
Philip Martell, River Valley superintendent, said the district will defend against the lawsuit.
“While I understand the frustration of parents, they should be directing this suit at the governor,” Martell said Thursday. “His administration handed down this order in a cowardly manner by putting teachers, administrators and school boards across the commonwealth on the front lines of this battle. Educators and school board members in River Valley have no business being put in this situation while the governor sits high atop in his castle.”
Count I of the lawsuit seeks to declare the district lacks “the legal authority to require students to wear masks at school during in-person instruction.”
“Any mandate or enforcement that subjects a child to treatment outlined above is repugnant to our constitution, our core values and beliefs and our sense of equality and justice for all,” documents say.
It claims the district only has power granted by the General Assembly, which “has not bestowed upon Defendant any legal authority to require students to wear face masks or face shields.”
Count II claims the mandate and enforcement should “be deemed an unconstitutional violation of students’ right to privacy and therefore void.”
“An order or mandate requiring a student to alter their physical appearance in a fundamental way, i.e. covering their face, and thereby ‘erasing’ their identity is a clear invasion of their bodily autonomy, i.e. privacy,” according to the lawsuit.
Count III says the district “must allow for medical, religious and philosophical exemptions” under the public school code, saying the masks are being considered a “form of prophylactic medical treatment” and as such, exemptions must be allowed.
Counts IV and V seek to stop the district from enforcing the mandate.
The remaining counts allege a violation of basic rights, due process and freedom of speech.
The lawsuit asks for the court “to permanently enjoin Defendant’s illegal Mask Mandate and enforcement, declare that portion of the Order related to the use of face coverings (masks) to be an unconstitutional violation of Plaintiffs’ free speech rights, and therefore void, and award Plaintiffs their damages and attorney’s fees and costs.”
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial.
Henry said Thursday the main issue is “parental choice,” and the goal “is not to punish the district,” but rather to get to a point where masks are optional.
“Our board had voted to go mask optional, until this mandate,” Henry said. “If we don’t stand up now, next the government and schools will be forcing a vaccination, which we all know is coming. I am seeing friends and family having to choose whether to feed their families or lose their job over the jab, and it’s just not right. We live in America. If we can opt out of other vaccinations we should be able to with this one. No one ever asked you to see your vaccinations before hiring you before. This is just gone way too far and it’s time to stop.”