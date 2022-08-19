Yellow Creek State Park has announced the following programs.
• DiscoverE: Little Red Bat & Create a Bat at Blue Spruce Park, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 26, Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Pavilion #2.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Yellow Creek State Park has announced the following programs.
• DiscoverE: Little Red Bat & Create a Bat at Blue Spruce Park, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 26, Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Pavilion #2.
Join this program for a story time all about bats with the park educator, Lisa Meadows, at Blue Spruce Park. Participants will read “Little Red Bat” by Carole Gerber. After story time, they will create a bat craft to take home to enjoy. Learn all about Pennsylvania bats and where they live. Adults need to accompany children. Geared for ages 5-10. The program is weather dependent. Meet at Pavilion 2 at Blue Spruce Park. Registration is required: https://tinyurl.com/557r4e8m.
• Creatures of the Night: Bats, begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 26, Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Pavilion #2.
Check out the winged creatures of the night — bats. Bats have a double-sided reputation. They are excellent for ridding humans of nighttime pests, but are also greatly misunderstood. Participants will meet for a short talk and then head out for a night of bat hunting. Please bring a flashlight and a folding chair. Program is weather dependent.
• Morning Nature Kayak at Yellow Creek, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Yellow Creek State Park (meet in Day Use at Boat Rental, 170 Route 259, Penn Run). Come for a relaxing morning of kayaking on the lake as kayakers explore the wetlands and creeks from their boats. Previous kayak experience is preferred. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair. Life jackets are required. Bring your kayak, current launch permit and life jacket or borrow one. Sunscreen, water and snacks are recommended. Must be 14 and older. If younger than 18, parent or guardians must sign release forms and remain in the park. This program is weather dependent. Registration is required; let organizers know if you need a boat. Weight limit is 250 pounds. https://tinyurl.com/2syse8kp
• Afternoon Nature Kayak, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Yellow Creek State Park (meet in Day Use at Boat Rental, 170 Route 259, Penn Run). This program is an afternoon version of the morning nature kayak. Registration is required; let organizers know if you need a boat. Weight limit is 250 pounds. https://tinyurl.com/3s6nbuuy
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.