A conditional use hearing about parking was followed by a discussion centered on a policy for flying flags at the George E. Hood Municipal Building in Indiana.
In a nutshell, that was how Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council work session worked out, begun with a hearing on parking spaces sought by Indiana Area School District for its soon-to-be-rehabilitated Eisenhower school building.
After a presentation by IASD Business Manager Jared Cronauer, Buchart Horn project engineer Vincent Wayne and project architect Anthony Shinsky, council approved allowing parking along School Street and South Wine Avenue.
As things stand now, Cronauer said, “zoning only allows parking in the rear,” something impossible for a building that sits between three streets, with a playground in its rear.
The school district has a $23.47 million plan to overhaul and construct new additions to a building damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
In a letter sent to borough officials and other authorities in advance of Tuesday’s hearing, the district said it is “working with its architects ... with the hopes of the project being put out to bid in mid to late July 2023,” followed by a start to construction as early as October and completion “no later than the start of the 2025-26 school year.”
After the hearing came the regular work session, where council discussed a flag policy at length, ending up approving the policy and then the flying for the rest of June of a Pride flag similar to the one recently flown at the White House in Washington, D.C.
As explained in a council document about its purpose as provided by Council Community Development Chair Joshua Kratsa, “this flag policy ensures clear procedures for determining which flags will be flown on Indiana Borough Building flagpoles. To honor various heritages, we will adopt the Library of Congress Designated National Heritage Month flags as the only flags — aside from the currently displayed flags which are the American Flag, the Pennsylvania Flag, the Indiana Borough Flag, and fallen police officer flag — that will be flown at the Indiana Borough Building.”
Those heritage months are February (African American History Month), March (National Women’s History Month and Irish American Heritage Month), May (Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and Jewish American Heritage Month), June (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month), Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 (National Hispanic Latino Heritage Month), October (National Disability Employment Awareness Month) and November (National American Indian Heritage Month).
“For the duration of the designated month, the Borough Building staff will fly the Library of Congress Designated Heritage Month Flag(s) on the borough building flagpole under the Indiana Borough Flag,” the policy concluded.
An effort to table the proposal until next month was defeated by 7-4, with Councilman Don Lancaster absent, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and councilors Luke DeBuyser, Tamara Collazzo and Jessica Frick voting to table the proposal, and Kratsa, Council President Peter Broad and councilors Sharon Herring, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, Sara Steelman, Ben Ford and Gerald Smith voting no.
Collazzo said the proposal seemed rushed.
The proposal itself then was passed 7-4, with Newell, DeBuyser, Collazzo and Frick voting no and Kratsa, Broad, Herring, Sunhachawi-Taylor, Steelman, Ford and Smith voting yes.
The proposal regarding the Pride flag then was passed 10-1 with Collazzo voting no.
Smith said flying the Pride flag “demonstrates our explicit support for the LGBTQ community,” saying Indiana needed to show it was “a welcoming community ... to marginalized groups.”
In comments at the start of the work session, local resident Kim Aikins said she wanted to thank Police Chief Justin Schawl — who also was absent Tuesday night — “for the large, visible police force” at the recent Pride Festival.
She was reiterating previous opposition to the idea, saying the event “was sexual in content (and) should never be allowed again.”
Aikins said she was among protesters there who held signs for five hours — and faced “middle fingers, profanities and shouting” from others in attendance at the festival.
She added that “one young girl offered us water” while they were there.
But another local resident, Jeremy Garlena, who has addressed the issue of disability awareness on previous occasions, rose to address that again — and also defended the Pride Festival, telling Aikins, “if you don’t want to be there, don’t be there.”
Broad said the festival “went extremely well despite the fears of some.”
Also Tuesday, council approved a Summer Concert event on July 21 (with July 28 as a rain date) from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in IRMC Park.
