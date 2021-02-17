While Indiana Borough’s parking fund balance was largely depleted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its 2020 general fund budget came in stronger than anticipated, according to council’s Administration Committee chairman.
Sean McDaniel told his council colleagues Tuesday night said general fund revenue was stronger than anticipated and reductions were offset by spending cuts employed by each of the borough’s department heads. He said revenue for 2020 came in at $5,844,985, while expenses totaled $5,262,847.
In his report, McDaniel said borough Manager C. Michael Foote suggested that Indiana continue to work toward a fund balance of between $1.2 million and $1.6 million to cover operational expenses during the first four months of 2021.
The borough manager said that would adhere to best practices as suggested by the Government Finance Officers Association.
One practice approved Tuesday night was a resolution extending the payment of local real estate taxes at face value and foregoing the payment of penalties and interest for the tax year 2021.
Meanwhile, it was not a good year for parking operations in the borough. The Administration Committee reported that the parking fund balance began 2020 at at $171,777 but ended the year at $37,747.
At the request of borough staff, council is committing to a fiscal strategy to make the parking fund solvent, by making up to $75,000 available from the general fund budget during 2021.
Any money transferred will be repaid by Dec. 31, 2024, at an interest rate of 2 percent.
“Why so long?” Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said at the meeting.
“We wanted to give them ample time,” Foote said. “They will be retiring a bond in 2023. We wanted to give them time to recoup from the effects of the pandemic.”
In response to a question from Councilwoman Kaycee Newell, the use of the general fund is replacing a previous plan to draw from the borough’s recycling fund.
Council also approved a new 20-year lease agreement with the Optimist Club of Indiana for the borough’s former garbage dump, two lots of four used off Gabriel Avenue for a baseball field. The club owns the other fields on the 6-acre property, which it is leasing for $1 but with liability insurance coverage.