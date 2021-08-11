The Indiana County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees (PARSE) will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, for its summer picnic and general meeting.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Thomas Simmons, an environmental health specialist from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Biology Department.
Dr. Simmons has done extensive research on deer ticks, Lyme disease and the growing concern regarding the increase of ticks and the physical harm that can be done to humans and pets.
This presentation promises to be very informative.
A picnic-style luncheon will follow with a short business meeting.
There is a $10 cost per member or guest for the luncheon.
A drawing for four $50 gift cards will be held. All attendees are eligible.
If you have any dietary concerns or would like to attend, please call Richard Roberts at (724) 465-5295. The deadline for reservations is Thursday.
The officers and executive board look forward to seeing you. Due to the increase of COVID cases in the area, you are asked to wear a mask when not seated, even if you have been fully vaccinated.