The doors of Indiana Area junior and senior high schools will swing open wide for all students to want to return to face-to-face learning with their teachers in their classrooms.
The change will be to four days a week for 7th- through 12th-graders who attend in-person classes two days and take classes online at home three days a week.
The stay-at-home day for all secondary students, now Wednesday, will move to Friday.
And the change will begin two weeks from now, April 6, the start of the fourth grading period.
An advisory Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the social distancing cushion from six to three feet for students made the change possible, and the strong support of school district families made it the recommendation from the administration, said Superintendent Michael Vuckovich
The Indiana school board approved the change on a vote of 7 to 2. Directors Ute Lowery and Cinda Brode endorsed keeping the status quo, citing the risk of resurgence of coronavirus in the community and schools.
But a majority of the directors said many students have fallen behind in their studies and grades during the pandemic-triggered lockdown and this year’s mix of in-school and at-home learning, and they said the chance to erase the academic deficit by opening classrooms to all who want to attend outweighs the chance that that more kids could catch COVID-19 by being together more of the time.
Parents who wish to keep their children at home to continue online learning two days a week still have that option. Proponents of opening classes for four days said the absence of some online learners could help the students to keep more than three feet from each other.