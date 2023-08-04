Negotiators for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties held more rounds of contract talks Wednesday and Thursday, but canceled a session set for today because of a scheduling conflict.
In a joint statement Thursday, Kathryn Morton of APSCUF and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE said negotiation teams discussed retrenchment, grievances, and service.
The two spokespersons said negotiators are slated to meet again Monday and Tuesday.
They said the current four-year contract for some 5,000 faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other PASSHE institutions expired June 30, but remains in effect while negotiations continue.
Negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks — but said that, in the past, APSCUF faculty have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
