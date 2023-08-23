A point normally made in the joint news releases regarding faculty contract talks with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is, in the past, members of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
The expiration date for the most recent four-year faculty contract now is just a week shy of two months ago, on June 30 of this year, and the two sides are continuing to talk.
The State System includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania. APSCUF represents 5,000 faculty and coaches at IUP and other state-owned universities.
In a joint statement Tuesday, APSCUF spokeswoman Kathryn Morton and PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said negotiations continued Tuesday, with union and State System teams discussing extraordinary-service awards, assistant chairs, advising, and retrenchment.
Morton and Hensil said the two teams are slated to meet again next week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 29-31.
