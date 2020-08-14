The center along North Second Street covers six buildings and an underground parking garage, with an aggregate area of 135,000 gross square feet, on a 6.42-acre site.
It was deeded to PASSHE in 1992, and system officials said the property has been well maintained and is in good condition.
Officials said disposition of the site, and relocation to a smaller facility, would reduce overhead costs and allow the savings to be invested in the ongoing System Redesign efforts on behalf of the entire system.
IUP offers several graduate degrees there, as does Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Millersville and Shippensburg universities in State System, and three private institutions, Evangelical Seminary, Immaculata University and Lebanon Valley College.
“We’ll still hold classes at the DUC for now and will work with universities who wish to continue to have a Harrisburg presence on new quarters,” PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said.
Dixon also has been used by Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein for his offices, but his office staff has been working remotely since March. Pidgeon said that situation is expected to continue until at least the beginning of January.
Leasing of the property requires no action beyond the State System’s authority, but the sale of that property would require notification to and favorable resolution from the General Assembly.
Meanwhile, the board also approved a sexual misconduct and amorous relationships policy for the coming academic year. The policy, taking effect today, takes into consideration recent changes on federal and state levels.
On May 19, the U.S. Department of Education issued a Final Rule or Regulation under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 that defines the meaning of “sexual harassment” (including forms of sex-based violence); addresses how postsecondary institutions must respond to reports of misconduct falling within that definition; and mandates a grievance or resolution process postsecondary institutions must follow before issuing disciplinary sanctions.
Also, Act 16 as passed last year by the state General Assembly requires all postsecondary institutions in the commonwealth to adopt a clear, understandable written policy on sexual harassment and sexual violence that informs victims of their rights under federal and state law, including the crime victims’ bill of rights.
In thanking those who developed the revised policy, Board of Governors Vice Chairman and Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees Chairman Samuel Smith said he didn’t believe it solves “every little problem out there” but does do “a really sound job” of balancing possibilities.
A detailed amorous relationships policy also taking effect today bars all PASSHE employees, volunteers and officials from entering into such relationships with students where the employee, volunteer or official has supervisory, instructional or professional responsibilities concerning the student; with other employees, volunteers or officials where one party has supervisory, instructional or professional responsibilities concerning the other party; and, regardless of other responsibilities, any such relationship with persons under 18 years of age.