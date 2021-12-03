As the calendar year comes to an end, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is putting out a message about increasing the commonwealth’s subsidy to the 14 — soon to be 10 — state-owned universities in the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
“We are requesting from the Commonwealth a historic investment in our universities and our students — more than $750 million in total — and will spend the next six months making our case for greater investment,” Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein wrote in the latest installment of his blog, issued Tuesday at the passhe.edu website.
Elsewhere on its website, the state system broke down that request between “a historic general appropriation increase of 15 percent (or $73 million) to $550 million to more fully respond to the State System’s and (its) universities’ real running costs” and “$201 million in direct state funding to reclaim our affordability advantage, reducing the financial burden on students.”
For 2021-22, there was no change in the amount of money PASSHE, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, received from Harrisburg in 2020-21, $477.5 million.
Also not included was Greenstein’s request for $20 million annually over a five-year period for the System Redesign plan, though a spokesman for PASSHE said at the time that $50 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be put toward System Redesign, among other things.
The chancellor was making his argument about PASSHE — as an affordable, high-quality option “critically important to the prosperity of the students we serve and the commonwealth at large.” He said Indiana and the other state system universities “lift up people and communities” as “effective engines of workforce and economic development.”
He said the PASSHE schools “are effective engines of social mobility,” serving all Pennsylvanians “as the state’s most affordable four-year education option ... particularly important for low- and middle-income students and for students from communities that higher education has historically underserved.”
He also said IUP and the other PASSHE universities “are drivers of regional economic development,” supporting nearly 50,000 jobs across the state. Greenstein wrote that the PASSHE schools “are often top-ten employers in their regions; and return more than $8 in economic impact for every $1 of state funds invested in them.”
However, Greenstein also pointed out, “since 2010, the average net price of attending a State System university has increased by well over 60 percent. The average graduating students’ debt has increased by nearly 40 percent to $36,000 (in 2019),” or nearly $10,000 more than what’s faced by a graduate from the State University of New York system.
He said a SUNY graduate’s average debt is less than $27,000, “about the level ours was at over a decade ago.”
Still, all things considered, Greenstein blogged, “State System universities are still the most affordable four-year option in Pennsylvania.”
Others also have PASSHE in the spotlight, including the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy in Pittsburgh, a nonprofit research and education organization with a stated mission to “formulate and advocate public policies that roll back the size and scope of local government as well as create a more accountable government.”
AIPP has mentioned PASSHE issues in several of its “policy briefs,” including one issued on Nov. 10.
“The 14 schools of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education have had a dreadful decade of declining enrollment,” the institute observed. “It has been so bad, in fact, that mergers of six schools into two conglomerates is now underway and set to begin operations in the fall of 2022.”
That’s what PASSHE calls the integration of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the northeast into two new multi-campus institutions.
One will be known as Pennsylvania Western or Penn-West University. A new name for the Bloomsburg-Lock Haven-Mansfield combination has yet to be approved by the PASSHE Board of Governors, whose next scheduled meeting is Feb. 3 and 4, 2022.
“Several of the same PASSHE schools that have suffered massive enrollment losses over the last decade are continuing their rapid decline,” the AIPP brief continued. “Inevitably, these schools will face more faculty and administrative and operation personnel cutbacks. Right-sizing to lower cost is a must.”
The institute said “right-sizing” will open up opportunities for better resources at the merged schools by reducing overhead and employee costs.
Meanwhile, AIPP said, “PASSHE needs to work on better labor contracts that return more managerial decision making on to the presidents and deans — especially in the hiring, pay and promotion of faculty members. The system needs to organize the schools so as to eliminate duplication and have each school offer a couple of very strong attractive majors they become known for that will attract students.”
Back in the state system, in an email issued Thursday, PASSHE public affairs specialist Alicia Brumbach gave examples of how each of “our universities continue to identify ways to make education more affordable so that students can be successful.”
She said over $14 million in scholarships, separate from state and federal aid, were awarded in 2019-20 from IUP.
“Renewable merit scholarships were offered to 93 percent of incoming students,” Brumbach wrote. “In a recent (WPXI-TV) news segment, IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll discusses even more ways IUP is working to make a college education more affordable for all.”
His comments came in a Channel 11 “Gets Real” extended report during recent newscasts that focused on the cost of a college education being “high right now (but) especially so for minorities.”
It profiled IUP’s Crimson Scholar Circle, where new minority students were partnered with mentors and each participant was provided a $1,000 scholarship.
“I’m already seeing the excitement from these students and they have some mentors who are more senior students here who are connecting with them and they’re excited about the program,” Driscoll told WPXI.
The station also noted IUP’s partnerships with such entities as Westmoreland County Community College and Indiana Area School District.
The effort is part of a topic Driscoll likely will raise once again in his message to the IUP Council of Trustees, when it holds its quarterly meeting Thursday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on campus.
What else IUP has done to date was a topic for Driscoll at a recent meeting of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
For the chamber board Driscoll reiterated previous announcements that the fall semester’s official enrollment was down by about 7 percent to 9,308.
He told the chamber that it was not unexpected given current challenges.
“COVID has definitely had an impact in the number of students who have returned,” Driscoll stated. “However, we are now focusing on getting students registered for the spring semester to improve student retention and, ultimately, improving overall enrollment.”
Greenstein’s blog concluded with a call for “a broader discussion about the kind of commonwealth we want to become and who within it should have the opportunity to sustain themselves and their families, contribute to their communities, and participate effectively in the 21st-century economy.”
It also called on readers of his blog to partner with the concept of “#Together4PASSHE,” the state system’s ongoing advocacy campaign.