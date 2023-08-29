Spokespeople for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its faculty union said coach contract negotiations took place Monday.
According to spokespeople for PASSHE and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the negotiation teams discussed evaluations.
They said the teams are slated to meet again Sept. 11.
As is the case with the faculty members represented by APSCUF at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned universities, the current four-year contract expired June 30, 2023.
However, they said, it remains in effect while negotiations continue, and negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks.
As has been noted previously, in the past, APSCUF faculty members and coaches all have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
