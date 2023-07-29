Faculty contract negotiations continued Wednesday through Friday between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
In a joint statement, spokespersons Kathryn Morton from APSCUF and Kevin Hensil from PASSHE said negotiation teams discussed bargaining-unit work, continuing education, service, and consolidation issues.
It has now been almost one month since the current four-year contract between APSCUF and PASSHE expired, but that pact will remain in effect while negotiations continue, and no date has been set when the two sides expect to complete those talks.
In the past, Morton said, APSCUF faculty have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
She and Hensil said the teams are slated to meet again Wednesday through Friday of next week, with the next joint statement scheduled after that multi-day session concludes.
APSCUF represents about 5,000 faculty and coaches at the State System campuses, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as Commonwealth University campuses Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield, PennWest University campuses California, Clarion and Edinboro, and Cheyney, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.