Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced this week that a new flexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as the food stamp program — will allow certain college students who meet eligibility requirements to receive SNAP benefits but who traditionally do not qualify because of their status as a student.
To qualify for this new flexibility, these students must be enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program. The Shapiro administration said it believes no Pennsylvanian should go hungry and wants to connect individuals and families with resources to meet their needs.
“We are pleased the Shapiro administration is taking action to help more college students become eligible for SNAP benefits,” said Kevin Hensil, spokesman for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania. “Many universities have programs to help students with food insecurity, and the SNAP expansion announced by DHS is an important step for students to meet their basic needs.”
Generally, state officials said, college students enrolled at least half time are ineligible for SNAP unless they qualify for existing exemptions from a work requirement. Existing exemptions are based on factors such as college enrollment status, income, caregiver status, age, disability, and more. Under this new flexibility, a student enrolled in certain programs meets the new exemption if that program:
• Primarily serves students from households with low-incomes;
• Is operated by a state or local government, or an instrumentality thereof;
• Provides the equivalent of at least one allowable activity under SNAP Employment and Training criteria.
“We know that college students are juggling a lot of expenses while investing in their futures,” Arkoosh said. “Worrying about how to meet one of their most basic needs should not be one of them.”
The secretary said she’s encouraging higher education institutions across the Commonwealth to review the criteria for this new flexibility and apply for program certification as soon as possible.
“A college education can help lift people to economic stability and into the middle class, but as students they need reliable access to food, so they can focus on learning, staying on a path to a degree and preparing for rewarding careers in their communities,” Hensil said.
State officials said those needing more details about SNAP should visit dhs.pa.gov/SNAP.
One also can visit state assistance offices in the various counties. For IUP students, that would include:
• Indiana County Assistance Office, 2750 West Pike Road, White Township, (724) 357-2900 or 1 (800) 742-0679.
• Armstrong County Assistance Office, 1280 North Water Street, Kittanning, (724) 543-1651 or 1 (800) 424-5235.
• Jefferson County Assistance Office, 100 Prushnok Drive, Punxsutawney, (814) 938-2990 or 1 (800) 242-8214.
• Allegheny County Assistance Office Headquarters, Piatt Place, 301 Fifth Avenue, Suite 470, Pittsburgh, (412) 565-2146. (There also are multiple other offices in Allegheny County.)
