Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced this week that a new flexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — also known as the food stamp program — will allow certain college students who meet eligibility requirements to receive SNAP benefits but who traditionally do not qualify because of their status as a student.

To qualify for this new flexibility, these students must be enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program. The Shapiro administration said it believes no Pennsylvanian should go hungry and wants to connect individuals and families with resources to meet their needs.