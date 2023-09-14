Repeatedly, spokespersons for the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, have said that in the past APSCUF faculty have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
As reported Wednesday by Kathryn Morton of APSCUF and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE, the approximately 5,000 unionized faculty and coaches working at IUP and other state-owned universities will have gone at least a quarter of a year without a contract before reaching an agreement in this year’s round of negotiations.
