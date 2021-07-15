HARRISBURG — The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted unanimously Tuesday to move ahead with what officially is called the integration of six of the 14 PASSHE institutions into two new universities, one in western Pennsylvania and the other in the northeast portion of the state.
The 18-0 vote paves the way for California, Clarion, and Edinboro to come together to form a single university with three partner campuses in the west, and for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield to do likewise in the northeast, beginning in the fall of 2022.
The motion approved stressed that, “with this action, the Board expressly prohibits the closure of the campuses at Bloomsburg, California, Clarion, Edinboro, Lock Haven, and Mansfield.”
Board Chair Cindy Shapira called it “the most profound reimagining of public higher education in the commonwealth” since PASSHE was created in 1983.
“This effort has proven we can fulfill what we set out to do,” Shapira said, “ensuring student and institutional success while providing the highest quality education at the lowest possible price.”
PASSHE spokesman Dave Pidgeon said the six institutions being integrated “will maintain their historical names and identities along with robust residential educational experiences while expanding academic program opportunities, enhancing supports that improve outcomes for all our students, and reaching communities that are currently underserved.”
System Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said those universities “have been part of the cultural and economic fabric of their communities for well over a century and they will continue to be so for years to come.
“Additionally, the degrees they offer to new graduates, as well as those held by alumni will maintain the highest value,” Greenstein said. “We set out on this journey determined to do what’s right for students, their communities, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I am humbled and tremendously excited by the opportunity we have today to work together, building towards that objective. I want to thank the people who dedicated their time and ideas in crafting and commenting on the plan and look forward to working with you and all our stakeholders going forward.”
Dr. Jamie Martin, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member who is president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, told the governors that she trusted that Wednesday’s action “is one that none take lightly and is one that is made with careful consideration and with awareness of the role each will play in consolidating six of our universities into two.”
APSCUF represents more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches at IUP and the other PASSHE institutions.
“There is still a lot to be determined and many questions to be answered,” Martin said in remarks released by the union after the vote. “We trust that when the answers come — and as additional feedback and suggestions are given — they will guide the plan moving forward, will allow for course correction when new information or issues suggest it, and will allow for substantive changes, if warranted.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, called the decision difficult but necessary.
“As we have witnessed at IUP, the system-wide decline in enrollment created the need for many difficult decisions — primarily on how best to maintain affordability and quality educational services,” Pittman said in a statement his office released after the vote.
“The General Assembly specifically allocated $50 million in the current state budget to support (PA)SSHE’s redesign effort,” Pittman continued. “My expectation is these funds will be used to quickly facilitate this transition. The time to act is now. We can no longer delay in moving forward on the necessary work to reduce costs and ensure that SSHE remains a quality and affordable option for students and their families.”
Speaking in advance of the vote, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll acknowledged that the governors were making a difficult decision and going down a risky path — but that not acting was even riskier.
“We know what the end result will look like if we do nothing and it’s not a very good one,” Driscoll told the governors.
As the largest universities in the state system, West Chester University and IUP were exempted from any integration plan as allowed by state Act 50 of 2020 which authorized the reform.
Samuel H. Smith, president of the IUP Council of Trustees and a member of the board of governors, also believed the bottom line was, “doing nothing is absolutely the worst thing we can do. We must proceed to take action.”
He told his fellow governors, “Is this the perfect plan? Perhaps not, but I look at what Act 50 promised us.”
What it didn’t promise, Smith said, was to turn PASSHE into another Penn State, referring to the state-related university’s network of Commonwealth Campuses, nor to convert any PASSHE school into “a community college sort of thing.”
Greenstein said inaction would prolong uncertainty — and losing money.
“We’re bleeding cash,” the chancellor said, “40 to 50 million dollars a year.”
While the vote represents the culmination of a year’s worth of work by more than 1,000 students, staff, faculty, trustees and more, Pidgeon said the efforts to complete the two integrations will take years. Among the most important tasks, he said, are developing the curriculum that supports the new academic program array, fleshing out organizational charts and finalizing work with the NCAA to ensure athletics will continue at each campus.
Martin went on to say APSCUF is committed to advocating for students and its members.
“We will continue working to make sure our students are heard — and they must be heard, in person, when they return to campus in the fall,” the APSCUF president said. “We will do all we can to make sure the outcome is the best it can be for our students. Our universities continue to be places of great opportunity, with faculty and coaches who care deeply about their students and student-athletes.”