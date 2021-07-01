What the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education calls the integration of six of its universities — California, Clarion and Edinboro in the west, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield in the northeast — into two regional institutions has prompted multiple responses.
“We are cataloging the comments received and will use our regional and statewide evaluation process to assess how we could incorporate what we’ve heard into the plans before they come back to the Board (of Governors) in July,” board Chairwoman Cindy Shapira and PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said in a joint letter posted prior to a board workshop Wednesday morning.
That workshop followed a special meeting of the governors where two students from west-central Pennsylvania joined the board.
It also came just hours before a period expired for public comment about the plans, which the faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, has called consolidations, rather than integrations, citing the state law that opened the door for those plans.
As posted on the APSCUF website, Act 50 states that “a board shall develop policies and procedures by which the board may create, expand, consolidate, transfer or affiliate an institution.” Since “integration” is not listed in the legislation, APSCUF has decided “moving forward ... to refer to the process as consolidation, to use the correct legal term.”
PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said Zakariya Scott, of Johnstown, an English major at Bloomsburg, and Alexander Roberts, of Brookville, a political science major at Edinboro, were the first to be nominated and accepted under a new state statute that streamlined the process of naming student representatives.
He said Act 50 provided the board for the first time the ability to make student appointments, rather than the governor of Pennsylvania who can appoint up to 11 representatives to the board.
“We are honored to have had excellent candidates to consider for the two open student seats, and are excited that Zakariya and Alexander will join the board at this critically important time when we are focused on student success and ensuring affordable, high-quality education remains accessible to all Pennsylvanians,” Shapira said.
Scott and Roberts join Stephen Washington from Shippensburg University as the board’s student representatives. Both Scott and Roberts are from schools under consideration for integration.
In his letter of application for the seat, Roberts wrote the board would benefit greatly from the participation of at least one student from the six schools being considered for integration.
While comments were gathered officially by PASSHE at a series of online hearings — and unofficially at a series of online hearings conducted by APSCUF — some responses were posted on www.passhe.edu/integrations, and include references to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which with West Chester University was exempted from the process by Act 50.
Susan Rimby, Ph.D., “a graduate of both Bloomsburg and Kutztown (who has) worked at Millersville, Shippensburg, and Lock Haven,” questioned why PASSHE instead hadn’t considered closing two of the smallest universities, Mansfield and Cheyney.
“Bloomsburg is currently the fourth largest university in the state system after West Chester, Slippery Rock, and Indiana,” Rimby wrote. “West Chester and Slippery Rock attract students from our two largest cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh; while Indiana has been permitted to grant doctoral degrees for decades longer than the other universities in the system.”
James Parlin, a professor at Edinboro with more than 30 years’ experience there, said mismanagement is a reason for his school’s decline, as well as “a declining demographic of college-aged students in rural Pennsylvania” that often is blamed.
“Thirteen years ago, Edinboro University had an enrollment of around 8000 students and a reserve of nearly $30 million,” Parlin posted. “Today, the university’s enrollment is half that and its reserve is nearly depleted.”
Parlin said it was “not obvious (how) the chancellor’s consolidation proposal will successfully address any of these problems: the under‐funding, the debt, and the leadership skills necessary to somehow resolve the financial problems while also wrestling with how to combine and effectively deliver academic programs to students spread across thousands of square miles.”
Parlin also questioned why Slippery Rock and IUP were not included in the integration plan for California, Clarion and Edinboro. IUP was excluded by Act 50, but Slippery Rock originally was eyed for integration with Edinboro, until PASSHE chose to steer away from that idea.
According to the Rocket, Slippery Rock’s student newspaper, SRU President William Behre announced that development in an email to his university’s stakeholders on Sept. 11, 2020.
Matthew Vetter, associate professor of English at IUP, posted that “the path charted by this integration plan is a downward trajectory that will lead to less enrollment, the continual ruin of the reputation of the system and its schools, and further financial insecurity for the system.”
He went on, “if the chancellor is unwilling to advocate for additional state appropriations, he has no business proposing and implementing this plan which will lead to further financial issues for the system.”
His comments came as the General Assembly was approving, and Wolf signing, a 2021-22 budget that held the line on appropriations for PASSHE at $477.5 million.
“I strongly urge the team to come up with a plan that actually improves our economic situation and does not sacrifice these institutions and their unique identities,” Vetter wrote. “At the very least, a delayed vote is needed to further examine the many unknowns.”
The PASSHE Board of Governors could act on the plans for California, Clarion, Edinboro, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield at its next quarterly meeting, scheduled for July 14 and 15.