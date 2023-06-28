It would seem that the final days of fiscal year 2023-24 likely will pass without a state budget bill to go along with it.
However, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, expressed optimism that “the final budget will likely increase system-wide funding and provide relief from debt service obligations, which ultimately impact all State System universities and the students they serve, and would benefit students and further support the long-term stability of the system.”
PASSHE Director of Governmental Affairs Jennifer Hoover was observing that “key sticking points (are) far from resolved” as the budget moves through the state Senate, amended as that body’s Appropriations Chairman Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, put it, “so that we’ll have our budget legislation farther along in the legislative process” for the upcoming Friday budget deadline.
After leaving the state House on a 102-101 party line vote with all Democrats in favor, the amended version received a party-line 15-9 vote in Martin’s committee, with all Republicans voting yes, including Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, voting ex-officio; Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, also ex-officio; and area senators Wayne Langerholc, R-Johnstown, and Cris Dush, R-Brookville; and all Democrats voting no.
Hoover quoted Martin as saying the bill would be amended again once final budget numbers are determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.